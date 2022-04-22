Nikki Fried is ready to endorse House Democrats who protested congressional map

Endorsements from sitting legislators have been rare for Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried in her bid for the Democratic nomination in the Governor’s race.

However, Fried is ready to endorse several House Democrats, she announced Friday.

Fried specifically extended endorsements and other political help to those Democrats who participated in an ultimately doomed sit-in protest of the Republican-leaning congressional redistricting map promulgated by Gov. Ron DeSantis and passed this week by the Legislature.

“Sometimes you have to make difficult decisions in politics. This is one of the easiest decisions I’ve ever made,” Fried said in a statement from her campaign.

“Any member of the Florida House who stayed on the floor in protest of the racist, unconstitutional maps proposed by Ron DeSantis will receive an automatic endorsement from me. These brave members of the Legislature will receive funding from my political action committee, as well as any support I can provide, no matter who they run against, no matter the dynamics of their race,” Fried contended.

“I would like to say a special word of thanks to those with the courage to stand on the House floor in protest,” she added.

The House met in Special Session to consider a map (P 0109) submitted by Alex Kelly, DeSantis’ Deputy Chief of Staff. The map had already been passed by the Senate along party lines, with the goal being a product that DeSantis would sign, after he vetoed maps passed by the Legislature during the regular Session.

The protest began as Democratic debate time against the maps expired. Rep. Yvonne Hayes Hinson, a Gainesville Democrat, discussed the history of the Voting Rights Act and the historic oppression of Black voters as her microphone was silenced.

“We are abdicating our constitutional responsibility and subverting our power to him. He further complained that this inclination to spend other people’s …” Hinson said before being cut off.

Democrats from throughout the state participated in the protest. Reps. Travaris McCurdy and Carlos Guillermo Smith of Orlando, Tracie Davis and Angie Nixon of Jacksonville, Dotie Joseph of North Miami, Fentrice Driskell and Dianne Hart of Orlando, and House Democratic Leader Evan Jenne were just a few of the legislators participating in the extraordinary event.

Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics contributed to this report.