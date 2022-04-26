April 26, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Tallahassee’s original Lindy’s Chicken location closing

Tristan WoodApril 26, 20224min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesTallahassee

Damon Victor nets two endorsements in Leon County Commission race

Tallahassee

Florida Sheriffs Association honors fallen deputies at memorial wall ceremony

Tallahassee

Tallahassee’s La Fiesta is shuttering its doors after 30 years in business

Lindy's Chicken
Lindy's North Monroe location is going to be turned into a Chick-fil-A parking lot.

Lindy’s Chicken’s original Tallahassee location has shut its doors for the final time.

The restaurant, located on 2112 N. Monroe St., closed this week after 30 years in business. The announcement was made on Facebook by Greg Tish, host of radio’s The Greg Tish Show.

Lindy’s Chicken, founded by Ray Salis, had its start more than 50 years ago when it began serving fried chicken out of the back of a bowling alley. It expanded to the North Monroe location, and eventually grew to several restaurants across Tallahassee, Crawfordville and Blountstown.

In a statement from the managers of the store, they said the pressure of a Chick-fil-A built next to them in 2000 finally caught up to the restaurant. The Lindy’s Chicken location is going to be turned into a parking lot for the Chick-fil-A.

Even though we didn’t have a fancy drive-thru or CFA $ to update, we had a long reputation of being the best tasting. If you have spent any time in Tallahassee you know it is true,” they said. “After 22 years CFA finally wore us down, they need the room. My brother Brian will go to work at another LINDY’S and my parents can finally really retire.”

About 350 people have liked and 147 have commented on Tish’s Facebook post making the announcement.

One commenter reflected on her memories as a child with the restaurant.

“When I was little, my granddaddy would pick me up from daycare and we would get gizzards and fries while waiting to pick my grandma up. Good memories. I wish these places would last forever but our memories will,” she wrote.

Another said they noticed more and more small businesses being pushed out of business locally by big restaurant companies.

“Tallahassee is losing all their mom & pop restaurants to big chain restaurants which is the heart of Tally because they were founded & built by local big bend families not Wall Street which could shut down any day if the stock market takes a dive,” they wrote.

Lindy’s Chicken is not leaving Tallahassee altogether. The business’s Lafayette and South Monroe are remaining open.

Post Views: 0

Tristan Wood

Tristan Wood graduated from the University of Florida in 2021 with a degree in Journalism. A South Florida native, he has a passion for political and accountability reporting. He previously reported for Fresh Take Florida, a news service that covers the Florida Legislature and state political stories operating out of UF’s College of Journalism and Communications. You can reach Tristan at [email protected], or on Twitter @TristanDWood

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousRussia’s war heats up cooking oil prices in global squeeze

nextKamala Harris positive for COVID-19, Joe Biden not ‘close contact’

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Daniel Figueroa, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Mike Wright, and Tristan Wood.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories

Chip LaMarca to seek third term in House, not running for Congress

This is default text for notification bar
Learn more