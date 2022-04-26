April 26, 2022
Kamala Harris positive for COVID-19, Joe Biden not ‘close contact’
FILE - Vice President Kamala Harris meets with Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan in Harris' ceremonial office in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House campus, April 15, 2022, in Washington. Harris tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, the White House announced, underscoring the persistence of the highly contagious virus even as the U.S. eases restrictions in a bid to revert to pre-pandemic normalcy. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

The White House said neither President Joe Biden nor first lady Jill Biden were considered a “close contact” of Harris in recent days.

Vice President Kamala Harris tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, the White House announced, underscoring the persistence of the highly contagious virus even as the U.S. eases restrictions in a bid to revert to pre-pandemic normalcy.

The White House said Tuesday that Harris tested positive on both rapid and a PCR tests, and said she “has exhibited no symptoms.” Harris will isolate at her residence but continue to work remotely, and would only return to the White House once she tests negative for the virus.

Harris, 57, received her first dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine weeks before taking office and a second dose just days after Inauguration Day in 2021. She received a booster shot in late October and an additional booster on April 1. Fully vaccinated and boosted people have a high degree of protection against serious illness and death from COVID-19, particularly from the most common and highly transmissible omicron variant.

Republished with permission from The Associated Press.

Associated Press

