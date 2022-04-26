April 26, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Tenet Healthcare announces cybersecurity ‘incident,’ investigation underway
Image via Cyber Ninjas.

Staff ReportsApril 26, 20223min0

Related Articles

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Last Call for 4.26.22 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

HeadlinesOrlando

Deutsche Bank analysis: Reedy Creek dissolution won’t hurt Disney

HeadlinesInfluence

Gov. DeSantis sets property insurance Special Session for late May

general-hacker
St. Mary's Medical Center and Good Samaritan Medical Center were impacted, according to reports.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation announced Tuesday that the health care company experienced a “cybersecurity incident last week,” that they are currently investigating.

In a statement, the Dallas-based company acknowledged there was a “temporary disruption to a subset of acute care operations,” but added that the company’s hospitals remained operational. “At this time, critical applications have largely been restored and the subset of impacted facilities (have) begun to resume normal operations,” the release notes.

The company also acknowledged in the release it is taking additional measures to protect patient, employee and other data, as appropriate, in response to this incident.

Tenet has 79 health care facilities across the state, ranging from imaging centers to ambulatory surgical centers to acute care hospitals.

Immediate attempts Tuesday to contact Tenet for information about its Florida facilities and whether they were impacted were unsuccessful.

It is being reported, though, that St. Mary’s Medical Center and Good Samaritan Medical Center in Palm Beach County were impacted by the security breach.

Post Views: 0

Staff Reports

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousGov. DeSantis sets property insurance Special Session for late May

nextDeutsche Bank analysis: Reedy Creek dissolution won't hurt Disney

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Daniel Figueroa, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Mike Wright, and Tristan Wood.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories

Chip LaMarca to seek third term in House, not running for Congress

This is default text for notification bar
Learn more