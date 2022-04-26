Tenet Healthcare announces cybersecurity ‘incident,’ investigation underway

Tenet Healthcare Corporation announced Tuesday that the health care company experienced a “cybersecurity incident last week,” that they are currently investigating.

In a statement, the Dallas-based company acknowledged there was a “temporary disruption to a subset of acute care operations,” but added that the company’s hospitals remained operational. “At this time, critical applications have largely been restored and the subset of impacted facilities (have) begun to resume normal operations,” the release notes.

The company also acknowledged in the release it is taking additional measures to protect patient, employee and other data, as appropriate, in response to this incident.

Tenet has 79 health care facilities across the state, ranging from imaging centers to ambulatory surgical centers to acute care hospitals.

Immediate attempts Tuesday to contact Tenet for information about its Florida facilities and whether they were impacted were unsuccessful.

It is being reported, though, that St. Mary’s Medical Center and Good Samaritan Medical Center in Palm Beach County were impacted by the security breach.