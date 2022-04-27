April 27, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Marco Rubio says an American version of Vladimir Putin would be impeached

A.G. GancarskiApril 27, 20223min1

Related Articles

CommunitiesHeadlines

Judicial candidates placing big antes, gambling that challengers will fold

2022 - CongressionalHeadlines

Rory Diamond decides against CD 4 run

2022Headlines

Prediction market reflects Charlie Crist momentum in Democratic race for Governor

Rubio
'At least they'd be invoking all kinds of constitutional provisions to get rid of him.'

Sen. Marco Rubio on Wednesday said Russian leader Vladimir Putin likely would be removed from office were he an American President, given how the Ukraine invasion has gone.

“It’s just gone poorly. I mean, if he were an American President right now, he’d be impeached,” Rubio said. “At least they’d be invoking all kinds of constitutional provisions to get rid of him.”

The Senator also said that Putin’s “risk calculus is different” than it might have been in the past, but that he’s not “insane,” necessarily.

“I don’t think he’s, like, the way we would describe as insane in the normal sense. I think this is a guy who feels he’s got everything to gain at this point. Losing a war would oust him from power, which is something he can never allow to happen,” Rubio said.

Rubio did not offer specific insights about Putin’s health — such as things Rubio may be privy to in briefings — which was the initial question posed to him by Fox & Friends interviewers. Many have speculated whether Putin is sick.

“I haven’t been told anything I can share with you other than some pretty obvious observations. I mean, the guy’s older, right?”

Rubio suggested that part of the reason for Putin looking ill may be Russian underperformance in the Ukraine invasion.

The Senator also said the war isn’t “going well” and that Putin “knows the truth about it.”

“The reality of it is they’ve probably lost more soldiers. They’ve probably lost two times as many soldiers already than they lost in Afghanistan, the entire time during the Afghanistan invasion (as) the Soviet Union,” Rubio said. “Probably degraded their military forces 20-30%. They’ve had high failure rates.”

Rubio’s estimation of Putin’s mental acuity has declined since the Ukraine invasion. In 2021, the Senator fretted that Putin worked to “muscle” President Joe Biden at a bilateral summit between the two leaders.

“This is a trained ideological operative, a psychological operative, I should say. He’s a trained intelligence officer,” Rubio said. He contrasted Putin with Biden, who Rubio doubted had “full control over his presidency” at that point.

Post Views: 0

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousThe Lincoln Project snags a Webby for corporate pressure campaign

nextRory Diamond decides against CD 4 run

One comment

  • Lynda

    April 27, 2022 at 9:36 am

    Re: Marco Rubio’s comment that putin would be impeached in the US.

    Rubio forgets that the lock-step refusal of most republicans to look at and vote to convict trump would be true of the putin cult in Russia too. In fact, if for some reason putin were put on trial in the US, many republicans seem to go along with trump’s opinion that putin is the type of leader they want so the outcome would be not enough republicans voting to convict putin.

    Sad, very sad the trum-pest cult has damaged the Republican party in the name of power to themselves.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Daniel Figueroa, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Mike Wright, and Tristan Wood.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories

Mac Stipanovich: Nikki Fried should take one for the team

This is default text for notification bar
Learn more