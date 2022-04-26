The Lincoln Project snags a Webby for corporate pressure campaign

The Lincoln Project is adding a Webby to its trophy case.

Out of more than 14,000 entries and after nearly two million total votes cast, The Lincoln Project won a 2022 Webby People’s Voice Award for its campaign to hold corporations accountable for bankrolling members of Congress who tried to overturn the 2020 election.

The group’s People’s Voice Award was in the Social Category for News & Politics (Series and Campaigns).

Its winning ad campaign was a multi-pronged approach, targeting corporations such as Toyota and Package Deal for making contributions to “seditious politicians” while simultaneously warning other companies it was “brand poison” to support politicians who voted against certifying Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 election.

The campaign was so effective large companies issued press releases the same day an ad was released with pledges to end financial support of politicians complicit in the assault on our democracy.

Toyota was among the companies that pledged to stop giving to Republicans who voted against certification. However, the company has since reneged, leading The Lincoln Project to launch another round of ads targeting the company this week.

“We thank the Webby Awards, and everyone who voted, for their recognition of the campaign and the team’s hard work,” said Reed Galen, co-founder of The Lincoln Project.

“This campaign was made to hold corporations accountable and ensure they never put profits ahead of supporting democracy and our democratic institutions. We are grateful and invigorated by the support we’ve received.”

The Lincoln Project, an anti-Trump group made up of mostly traditionally conservative Republicans, is best known for flooding television and the internet with snarky, sarcastic ads targeting the former President and the Republican elected officials and candidates who support him.