The Lincoln Project targets Toyota over donations to ‘seditious politicians’

The Lincoln Project on Monday said Toyota is back in its crosshairs after it resumed political contributions to Republicans who voted to block certification of President Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 election.

Last summer, following a pressure campaign by the Lincoln Project, Toyota stopped its political contributions and said it was “committed to supporting and promoting actions that further our democracy.”

But the pause is over. As reported by Judd Legum of Popular Information, the company recently cut checks to five Republican members of Congress who voted against Biden’s certification: Jackie Walorski, David Kustoff, Trent Kelly, Garret Graves and Andy Biggs.

In response, Lincoln Project said the pressure campaign is back on, beginning with a new round of ads targeting the company.

“Toyota broke its promise and rejoined the sedition caucus,” said Lincoln Project co-founder Reed Galen. “Companies like Toyota benefit from the free markets that are protected by our democratic institutions, but they’re endorsing and supporting Big Lie politicians who backed the violent attack on the Capitol.

“Toyota’s customers, suppliers, workers and communities need to know that the company is turning its back on America’s most fundamental principles.”

The Lincoln Project’s minute-long ad says Toyota is working against “America’s free-market democratic system” even though it “has been good for companies like Toyota for a long time.” It claims that “Toyota has given more money than any company to the seditious politicians who voted to overturn the 2020 election result.”

“Toyota’s No. 1 at finding ways to financially reward the very party that took our nation to the brink on January 6th, helping finance a movement that violently sought to take votes away from American customers, not to mention Toyota’s own employees,” the ad narrator says.

“It’s time to call Toyota’s corporate leadership. If they don’t reconsider where they send their money, Americans will reconsider where we send ours.”

The ad is below.