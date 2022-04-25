Andy Thomson draws HD 91 endorsement from Palm Beach police union

An association representing some 5,000 deputies, police officers and correctional officers says Andy Thomson should be the Representative for Palm Beach County’s House District 91.

The Palm Beach County Police Benevolent Association announced its endorsement for the Boca Raton City Councilman Monday. Although city offices are nonpartisan, Thomson is running for the Legislature as a Democrat.

“It is an honor to receive the support of the brave men and women who protect our community every day,” Thomson said. “I will continue to be an advocate for public safety initiatives and law enforcement that make our streets safer and families secure.”

Thomson has also drawn endorsements from the retiring incumbent representing parts of the new HD 91, Democratic Rep. Emily Slosberg-King, current Senators, and Palm Beach County’s constitutional officers. Broward County Commissioner Jared Moskowitz, who is a former state Representative now running for Congress, is also backing Thomson.

The district, reshuffled in the decennial redistricting process, encompasses Boca Raton, parts of Highland Beach and part of West Boca.

The seat representing the newly drawn district pulls portions of Slosberg-King’s HD 91 boundaries under the old map, as well as parts of Republican Rep. Mike Caruso’s old House District 89 territory. Slosberg-King has declined to run for another term, while Caruso is running in the new House District 87.

The race has drawn significant donor interest with Thomson as the sizable leader in the money race, drawing nearly $100,000 in contributions over the first two months. His chief rival, Republican Peggy Gossett-Seidman, is a member of the Highland Beach Town Commission. She has put $110,000 of her own money into the race and added about $27,000 in donor contributions, according to the latest set of finance reports.

The district leans Democratic, with President Joe Biden winning there by about 4 percentage points, according to an analysis by Matt Isbell of MCI Maps.

Thomson first won his seat on the Boca Raton City Council in a 2018 Special Election. He won re-election unopposed in 2020. The graduate of the University of Miami School of Law also works as a business lawyer.