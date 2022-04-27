April 27, 2022
Rick Scott not sold on student loan forgiveness

A.G. Gancarski
April 27, 2022

Rick Scott
'If they're going to run up (this) debt, they need to have a plan to pay it back.'

President Joe Biden continues to mull student loan forgiveness amid a suspension in payments dating back two years, but a Senator from Florida worries that would be unfair to those who didn’t incur such debt.

Sen. Rick Scott suggested that a move to forgive or cancel student loan debt would disadvantage people who “paid their way through school” as he did. Scott made the remarks during an interview Wednesday on “The Clay Travis and Buck Sexton Show.”

“I know I got the help of the GI Bill because I was in the U.S. Navy,” Scott said.

“But they went and worked full time. Or their parents worked full time, or their grandparents worked full time to pay their way through school so they had no debt.”

Scott, the richest member of the U.S. Senate, warned against an approach that would “throw all this money at your school, whatever happens,” saying it was essential to “make sure that we’ve got to be fair” in unwinding the student loan debt bomb.

“You need to take care of them and make sure our graduates have degrees where they can pay off these debts. If they’re going to run up debt, they need to have a plan to pay it back.”

Currently, payment deadlines for federal student loans are paused, with a moratorium in effect through August, 2022. But pressure has mounted from Democrats for Biden to move forward with a plan for debt cancellation. More than $1.6 trillion is owed by 43 million people. As the Associated Press reported earlier this month, seven million Americans are in default.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said Monday that policy moves are imminent, and Biden “would make a decision about any cancellation of student debt before the conclusion of that pause on student loans” in August.

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

