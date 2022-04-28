Val Demings’ campaign sinks $3 million into convincing Floridians to vote blue up and down the ballot

Val Demings’ campaign announced Thursday it will be putting $3 million of its money into flipping Florida blue up and down the ballot.

The money the Democratic Representative raised will be invested in One Future Florida, a bilingual campaign focused on mobilizing communities across the state.

The effort was launched in January and Demings’ campaign staff highlighted it as the earliest start to a Democratic statewide coordinated campaign in Florida.

“We are building a historic movement across Florida to elect Chief Val Demings and Democrats up and down the ballot backed by unprecedented midterm fundraising from grassroots donors,” said Demings’ campaign manager Zack Carroll. “We know when voters hear our message, we win.”

Recent trends, however, show Florida Democrats have plenty of challenges ahead of them for the midterm elections. Last November, state voter registration data showed that there are now 6,035 more voters registered as Republicans than Democrats, Politico reported. It erased a statistical advantage Democrats had enjoyed throughout the state’s history.

Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis appears to be rolling to re-election to a second term, enjoying high approval ratings and posting blockbuster fundraising amounts.

Reports are that national political groups are scaling back their investment in Florida as it appears the state may lose its status as a state that sometimes goes blue.

But there are bright spots.

Demings, a three-term Representative for Florida’s 10th Congressional District in Central Florida, is the leading Democratic candidate battling to unseat Sen. Marco Rubio in the General Election. If she succeeds, it will be a dramatic upset — Rubio was first elected to the Senate in 2010.

Demings’ campaign earlier this month posted $13.1 million cash on hand. It’s an historic high for a Senate challenger.

Now, she’s moving to share her success, her campaign said.

“Democrats will have the infrastructure we need to deliver our message in every community from the Panhandle to the Keys as we knock on doors, make calls, and engage voters wherever they’re found to defeat Marco Rubio and win throughout this state,” Carroll said.