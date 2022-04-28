SEIU makes a set of early endorsements for South Florida elections

One of the state’s largest unions rolled out a slew of endorsements for politicians facing re-election in Broward, Miami-Dade and Palm Beach counties Thursday.

The Service Employees International Union (SEIU) Florida chapter lays claim to representing 80,000 workers in the state. The union released what it called an early set of endorsements in honor of International Workers Memorial Day.

SEIU support is going solely to Democratic candidates, except for endorsements in the School Board contests, which are nonpartisan races.

“We need elected officials who will honestly address the real issues affecting everyday Floridians, such as affordable housing, fair wages, and access to quality, affordable health care,” said Roxey Nelson, Vice President of SEIU Florida’s State Council.

And, even though Democratic state Sen. Lori Berman doesn’t have a challenger yet as she seeks a second term representing Palm Beach County’s Senate District 26, she said it was an honor to get the nod.

“It’s a reflection of the fact that I have always and, I’m sure they know, will continue to represent the workers in the state of Florida,” she said.

Florida SEIU represents essential workers, union officials said. They work in hospitals, nursing homes, public schools, community colleges, universities, municipal and county governments, airports, and fast-food establishments.

Thursday’s observance is in honor of those who lost their lives on the job.

“So many hardworking Floridians endure brutal conditions, putting their bodies and lives on the line to provide for their families and serve our communities.” said Martha Baker, a registered nurse and President of SEIU Florida’s State Council. “We are proud to show our support for these candidates who have continually stepped up for the working people of Florida.”

Getting the nod in Broward County are:

— Broward County Commissioner Mark Bogen, who is so far unopposed in his bid for a third term representing District 2.

— State Rep. Christine Hunschofsky, a freshman Representative from Parkland, currently unopposed in her bid for a second term representing House District 95.

— U.S. Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, who is facing a rematch with a Republican U.S. Navy veteran she beat in 2020 and three other Republicans for a 10th term in Congress, representing Florida’s 25th Congressional District.

— State Rep. Marie Woodson, who is unopposed in her bid for a second term representing House District 105.

In Palm Beach County, the union also endorsed:

— School Board member Marcia Andrews, who is facing three opponents in her bid for a third term on the Palm Beach County School Board.

— School Board member Karen Brill, who is facing three opponents to retain a seat she’s held since 2010.

— U.S. Rep. Lois Frankel, who is facing five Republicans in her bid for a sixth term in the U.S. House of Representatives, representing Florida’s 22nd Congressional District.

— State Rep. Kelly Skidmore, who is facing at least one Primary Election opponent in her bid for a second term representing House District 92 and may be facing another.

— Palm Beach County Commissioner Gregg Weiss, who is unopposed in his bid for a second term representing District 2.

In Miami-Dade County, the union is endorsing state Rep. Kevin Chambliss, who is unopposed in his bid for a second term to represent House District 117.