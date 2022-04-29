April 29, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Answers could be coming on Fernandina Port’s unknown tugboat revenue
Image via Worldwide Terminals.

Wes WolfeApril 29, 20225min0

Related Articles

NE Florida

Fernandina Port names new Executive Director after 8 months

NE Florida

Nassau County Commissioners urged to keep ceiling on tower heights

NE Florida

Judge finds Fernandina Port operator in civil contempt

fort clinch tugboat worldwide terminals
Commissioners will take up the matter at the next meeting.

A letter from the attorney for the Port of Fernandina Ocean Highway and Port Authority (OHPA) to Nassau Terminals and CEO Chris Ragucci went out in the first week of November 2021 alerting Nassau Terminals that it was in breach of its operating agreement with the Port on a number of issues.

One of those issues, long unresolved, is what exactly is going on with the Port’s tugboat, the Fort Clinch — how much money Nassau Terminals is charging and receiving for customer use of the tug.

The answers may or may not now be in the hands of OHPA attorney Patrick Krechowski.

“The document request that was submitted to Nassau Terminals — I got a response at about 4:50 this afternoon from their attorneys, so I’ll be able to do that and we can talk about that (at the next meeting),” Krechowski said.

The OHPA meeting Wednesday began at 6 p.m., which gave Krechowski little time to properly look through the document before advising OHPA Commissioners.

OHPA sent another letter to Ragucci on March 21. It included OHPA’s demand for “any and all information and documentation demonstrating revenue collected by Nassau Terminals, LLC,” related to the tugboat operation for 2020, 2021 and 2022.

“I just wanted to say, and obviously Patrick will tell us, but we tried to be fully transparent and comply completely with the request,” Ragucci said, “both in time and in substance of what was asked.”

Krechowski responded that he did notice the documents totaled more than 200 pages.

“It’s just copies of documents,” Ragucci said, “to answer your questions.”

Ragucci, who’s known for foot-dragging and stonewalling on records requests, initially said the reason he couldn’t turn over a lot of what OHPA wanted was because of privacy concerns. Recently, he said lack of compliance was partly due to the way OHPA did it and partly due to his attorneys’ fault.

“Since (the OHPA request) was a formal public records request, we had to pass it through our legal counsel,” Ragucci said at the Authority’s meeting April 12.

The issue was the scope of OHPA’s request, he said.

“We tried to have it by tonight, but then when the attorneys got into it, they felt the language was a little bit broad,” Ragucci said at the time, “and I think they’re going to ask to talk to Patrick about narrowing the scope to make sure that we fully comply.”

Commissioners will take up the matter at the next meeting, OHPA Chairman Danny Fullwood said.

Post Views: 0

Wes Wolfe

Wes Wolfe is a reporter who's worked for newspapers across the South, winning press association awards for his work in Georgia and the Carolinas. He lives in Jacksonville and previously covered state politics, environmental issues and courts for the News-Leader in Fernandina Beach. You can reach Wes at [email protected] and @WesWolfeFP. Facebook: facebook.com/wes.wolfe

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousUkraine slams Kyiv attack amid new Mariupol rescue effort

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Daniel Figueroa, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Mike Wright, and Tristan Wood.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories