Joe Henderson: Ron DeSantis missed the key point Trevor Noah made

Let’s get one thing out of the way.

I thought Trevor Noah rocked it Saturday night at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner. He was an equal-opportunity trasher, irreverent to red and blue, and especially to President Joe Biden.

That was his job.

When he started riffing on Gov. Ron DeSantis, though, something didn’t sound right. Noah acted like DeSantis was at the dinner, and, well, it would make no sense for the Governor to do that.

Noah got off several good jabs at DeSantis, but every time the camera panned to the audience, there was no shot of the Governor. There was a good reason for that — DeSantis wasn’t there.

He made that point plain on Monday at a news conference in Jacksonville.

“So, I never. I would never attend that. I have no interest in that. I did not watch it. I do not care what they do,” DeSantis said. “But for them to advertise me when that invitation was rejected by my office, that is a lie.”

He kept going.

“And so here they are saying how important they are, that they’re somehow these paragons of truth, and yet there they are lying about something that was readily verifiable,” DeSantis said.

“And so, the idea that I was there was false, the idea that I ever would have gone is false, and why they would want to perpetuate a lie about that, I don’t know. But I think it just shows you why that cabal of people in DC and New York are so reviled by so many Americans. I think that’s a reputation that’s been well-deserved.”

That was some interesting word usage. Calling the DC and New York media a “cabal of people” parallels QAnon’s assertion that Democrats are a cabal of Satan-worshiping pedophiles. Cue the dog whistle.

Anyway, to the Governor’s point, he was listed as an attendee in the event’s program. I have no way of knowing whether Noah knew that DeSantis wasn’t there. I don’t believe it would have made much difference, though. The comedian, the host of The Daily Show, would just have framed the same insults a little differently.

But he didn’t, and that gave DeSantis a chance to pounce on a profession he despises (except, of course, for the paragons of truth on Fox’s prime time lineup).

Perhaps someone else might have just brushed it off, maybe saying, “I wasn’t there and didn’t watch.” That’s not the Governor’s style, though. He goes into full attack mode whenever anyone gets sideways with him. Just ask the residents of Disney’s Reedy Creek Improvement District or public-school teachers.

Let’s not get to fixated on Monday’s sound blast, though. Another part of Noah’s monologue would have been good for the Governor to watch.

“Every single one of you, whether you like it or not, is a bastion of democracy. And if you ever begin to doubt your responsibilities, if you ever begin to doubt how meaningful it is, look no further than what’s happening in Ukraine. Look at what’s happening there,” he told the journalists.

“Journalists are risking and even losing their lives to show the world what’s really happening. You realize how amazing it is. In America, you have the right to seek the truth and speak the truth even if it makes people in power uncomfortable. Even if it makes your viewers or your readers uncomfortable. You understand how amazing that is?”

Getting to the truth is a noble profession, and it’s one that the best journalists take seriously. And what would you prefer? The state-controlled Russian media reports their side is “liberating” Ukraine from Nazi leaders.

DeSantis wasn’t at the dinner Saturday night, and it was wrong to imply he was.

But as his rock star status continues its ascent, he will find himself under a lot more scrutiny than ever before. If he can’t take what Trevor Noah dishes out without losing a gasket, well, he hasn’t seen anything yet.