Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 5.6.22

The dynamic husband and wife duo have returned to the podcast studio — to bring a brand-new “He Said, She Said” just in time for the 2022 campaign cycle.

This season, their first guest is U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist, the St. Petersburg Democrat who is running to unseat incumbent Gov. Ron DeSantis. Crist makes a case for why he will win the Democratic Primary and in November.

Michelle and Peter, who previously worked for Crist, talk with their former boss about a kinder, gentler time in Florida politics.

Halsey Beshears has landed a new gig lobbying for the alcohol, restaurant, and hospitality industries.

Gov. DeSantis’ former Secretary of the Department of Business and Professional Regulation has been hired as the chair of Spiritus Law’s lobbying and government relations practice.

Beshears departed the administration early last year, citing personal health issues. Soon after, he became involved in the ongoing Matt Gaetz–Joel Greenberg probe.

“I am thrilled to be joining a dynamic firm like Spiritus Law, and I am excited to help the firm grow its government relations services,” Beshears said in a statement. “I am looking forward to working closely with the firm’s clients to advocate for sensible short- and long-term solutions for regulatory issues.”

Beshears’ two-year tenure as DBPR Secretary was largely defined by his response to the COVID-19 pandemic, including spearheading Florida’s drinks-to-go policy. Lawmakers later enshrined the policy in the Florida Statutes.

“He not only has a wealth of relationships in Tallahassee, but he also has an intimate knowledge of regulatory laws and a unique ability to bring people to the table,” said Robert Lewis, co-founding partner of Coral Gables-based Spiritus Law. “Those are true assets to our clients who are interested in long-term changes and solutions that would allow them to reposition their operations much faster in the event of another pandemic.”

On Thursday, the Florida Chamber of Commerce announced three additions to its executive team, saying the hires would help further its strategic plans.

The new hires are Dr. Ben Tabatabaei, Dave Sobush and Alex Coelho.

Tabatabaei is an economist with a doctorate in international political economy and public policy from the University of Southern California. He is currently an adjunct professor at Pepperdine University and has previously advised businesses and foreign governments on economic matters. He has been tapped as the Chief Economist and Executive Director of the Florida Chamber’s International Center for Economic Development.

Sobush comes to the Chamber from the Tampa Bay Partnership, where he worked as the Senior Director of Policy and Research. In that role, he was responsible for developing data-backed recommendations to enhance the region’s economic competitiveness. He previously worked as a business development manager for Pinellas County Economic Development, where his efforts helped add more than 4,500 new high-wage jobs to the county. He was hired as the Director of Research for the Florida Chamber Foundation.

Coelho’s experience is in the political realm. He was the data director for former Agriculture Commissioner Adam Putnam’s gubernatorial campaign and performed the same job for the Michigan Republican Party, focusing on voter targeting, polling analysis, and database management. He specializes in identifying and understanding developing trends among populations and demographic groups. He will work as the Chamber’s Director of Data and Analytics.

“The Florida Chamber team is laser-focused on executing our strategic plan and executing a calculated talent strategy that is setting us up to advance our mission, further unite business leaders, and secure Florida’s future the right way,” said Chas Bailes III, the CEO ABC Fine Wine & Spirits and the chair of the Florida Chamber Board.

—@KyleGriffin1: Politico-Morning Consult poll: 57% of voters want SCOTUS to support abortion rights, 28% hope it opposes them. 56% of voters believe abortion should be legal in “most” or “all cases.”

—@notcapnamerica: Justice (Samuel) Alito has canceled all of his public appearances.

—@SawyerHackett: The Louisiana GOP just advanced a bill out of committee that says life begins at “the moment of fertilization.” It took 3 days for Republicans to criminalize contraceptives, IVF, and miscarriages.

—@AmoneyResists: I have faith that one day we will get to the bottom of why neither women nor abortion are mentioned in a document that was written by 55 men in 1787.

—@BLowryOnTV: Increasingly feels like the biggest “movie” this summer is actually coming to Disney+ and (1a) happenstance of timing (May the 4th), but that “Obi-Wan” trailer sure stepped on “Moon Knight’s” punchline.

“Ashley Moody announces Walgreens settles for $680M, concluding ‘historic’ opioid litigation in Florida” via Kelly Hayes of Florida Politics — Walgreens will pay a $680 million settlement after the state took the drugstore to trial for its role in the opioid crisis, concluding the state’s legal crusade against companies involved in fueling the epidemic, Florida Attorney General Moody announced Thursday in Tampa. Moody called the victory “historic,” making Florida the first in the country to successfully conclude litigation against opioid manufacturers, distributors and pharmacies. Walgreens was the 12th and final defendant in the state’s case to hold companies accountable for fueling the crisis, Moody said. “This is a promise kept to our citizens,” Moody said.

—“Moody disses Disinfo Board as symbol of Joe Biden’s incompetence” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics

—“Republicans, on cusp of abortion win, seek to change the subject” via Mike DeBonis of The Washington Post

—”Gubernatorial candidates seize on leaked Roe v. Wade draft opinion” via Elizabeth Findell of The Washington Post

“Marco Rubio: SCOTUS abortion ruling leak was ‘strategically planned’ to boost Dems in midterms” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — Rubio, appearing on “Mornings with Maria,” contended the timing of the released draft majority opinion was convenient for Democrats, who would like to shift the focus of November voters from their failures in the two years they’ve controlled Washington. “My sense is that this leak was a strategically planned one, designed to get ahead of something and to generate exactly what you’re seeing, primarily to try to intimidate these Justices,” Rubio told Fox Business Network viewers. “And that’s what you’re seeing now: an effort to intimidate them.” The Senator said conservative justices were doxxed online, alluding to a website listing the home addresses of the potential votes to uphold Mississippi’s 15-week abortion ban and invalidate the 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling.

“Val Demings: ‘We’re going to talk about’ abortion rights and ‘what’s next’” via Scott Powers of Florida Politics — Does abortion give Sen. Rubio and his (most likely) November challenger Rep. Demings a high-profile wedge issue for the fall campaign? “This is an issue that we’re going to talk about on this trail,” Demings said Wednesday in Orlando, “and we are going to fight about it, not just for women, but for men too, who believe that women should have the ability to make their own decisions.” The topic emerged Monday night with the news that the United States Supreme Court is on the verge of overturning the Roe v. Wade federal assurance of legal abortions. Demings’ Senate committee already has gone into attack mode, pushing out releases that include video clips of Rubio pledging support for abortion bans without exceptions.

National ‘Day of Action’ planned for abortion rights — Advocacy groups Women’s March and UltraViolet are coordinating with Planned Parenthood on a national “Day of Action” to protest the probable overturning of Roe v. Wade. The groups announced the plans during a press call and said the events would be held on May 14. They expect hundreds of thousands of supporters to turn out in New York City, Los Angeles, Chicago and Washington.

“Cory Mills promises to help media ‘shed some real tears’” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — Mills, candidate for Congress and tear gas investor, promises in a new video ad he can make liberals cry. Mills released a new digital ad that pushes back on a report from April. The veteran and business owner leans into the fact that PACEM Solutions, a company he co-founded where he still serves as executive chair, sold tear gas used on Black Lives Matter and liberal protesters in high-profile demonstrations. In the ad, Mills appears holding a rifle and wearing camouflage. Text on-screen touts Mills’ background as an Iraq and Afghanistan veteran serving in Army 82nd Airborne.

To watch the ad, click on the image below:

“Sheriff Chad Chronister backing Jackie Toledo in CD 15” via Kelly Hayes of Florida Politics — Chronister is endorsing state Rep. Toledo in her run for new Florida’s 15th Congressional District. Chronister is an influential figure in Tampa Bay politics, as a 30-year veteran with the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office. He was appointed to the role in 2017 after the retirement of David Gee. “I am proud to endorse Jackie Toledo for Congress. Jackie backs the blue and recognizes the sacrifices our law role enforcement officers make every day. She is a mom on a mission. Part of that mission is helping us defeat the scourge of human trafficking. Jackie works tirelessly with my department and other law enforcement agencies around the state to keep those who would harm our children off the streets,” Chronister said in a statement.

“Mario Díaz-Balart zips past $1M raised this cycle with donations from transportation, telecoms” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — U.S. Rep. Díaz-Balart crossed the $1 million mark in funds raised this election cycle in the first quarter of 2022, when he added close to $250,000 to his sizable war chest through plentiful donations from the transportation, telecommunication and energy industries. He spent roughly half that over the same period, leaving approximately $1.57 million in his campaign coffers as of March 31 to defend Florida’s 26th Congressional District. Not that he necessarily needed to. His sole Democratic opponent is running in the red after another period of spending more than she took in. And the only person challenging him in the Republican Primary raised nothing last quarter.

“‘Problem-solving, not partisan food fights’: Eileen Higgins launches campaign for CD 27” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Higgins is running to unseat Republican U.S. Rep. María Elvira Salazar in Florida’s 27th Congressional District. Higgins’ camp had more than hinted over the past weekend that she was gearing up for a potential congressional run. On Thursday, the Democratic first-term Commissioner removed all doubt, announcing that she will be filing for CD 27 in the coming days. “The incumbent Congresswoman has voted against the best interests of the people of District 27, and I’ve had enough,” she said in a statement. Higgins entered politics as a disrupter in June 2018, when she defeated the better-funded campaign of Zoraida Barreiro.

“Democrats aim to use abortion rights to jolt state legislative races” via Blake Hounshell of The Washington Post — In what otherwise looks to be a difficult year for Democrats, party strategists see the looming rollback of reproductive rights as an opportunity to galvanize key voting blocs, limit Republican gains and perhaps even pick up seats in certain states. “We don’t know exactly what the political environment will be,” said Jessica Post, the Democratic Legislative Campaign Committee president, which helps Democratic candidates for state Legislature. “But abortion has the potential to be a game-changing issue.” State legislative races are not glamorous, high-dollar affairs. But the Democratic group had its biggest fundraising day of the year after the publication of Justice Alito’s draft opinion and raised more than $650,000 over 48 hours.

Lauren Book to host campaign kickoff Saturday — Senate Democratic Leader Book’s re-election campaign will host a kickoff event Saturday in Pembroke Pines. The event will be held at Tanglewood Park starting at 10 a.m. Book will attend the Broward County Democratic Party’s rally for abortion access in Fort Lauderdale following the event. The “GOP Bans Off Our Bodies Rally” will be held at the federal courthouse building in Fort Lauderdale at noon.

Ana Maria Rodriguez endorses Alexis Calatayud for SD 38 — Sen. Rodriguez on Thursday endorsed Republican Calatayud in the race for SD 38. ”South Florida families deserve elected leaders like Alexis who have dedicated their career to fighting for the American dream. Alexis is the type of proven leader we need now — one who will fight for a safer, more prosperous Florida,” she said. Calatayud responded, “I am deeply humbled and grateful for Sen. Ana Maria Rodriguez’s endorsement. Her leadership in the Florida Senate on behalf of Miami-Dade County serves as the model of what it is to be an impactful public servant. I am thankful to run this race with her.”

Vicki Lopez raises $150K for SD 38 campaign — Republican Lopez has raised more than $150,000 since entering the race for SD 38. The total includes more than $120,000 raised through her campaign account and $30,000 raised through her political committee. “I’m so happy to have received strong support from throughout the district,” Lopez said. “We all know this year is a great opportunity to restore common sense principles throughout the districts of Miami-Dade County. It will be for the good of all our communities to have elected officials dedicated to the constituents, rather than to power politics in Tallahassee.” SD 38 includes Key Biscayne, Coconut Grove, South Miami, Pinecrest, Palmetto Bay, and Cutler Bay. The University of Miami and Homestead Air Reserve Base are contained within the district.

“Shan Rose enters HD 41 race, challenging Travaris McCurdy” via Scott Powers of Florida Politics — Rose has filed to take on Democratic incumbent Rep. McCurdy in the new House District 41, a seat considered safe for Democrats. Rose, a former Orlando city planner who runs a nonprofit providing social services in neighborhoods, joins political activist Pam Powell challenging McCurdy in the Aug. 23 Democratic Primary Election. Last year Rose ran for Orlando City Council in a city district similar to HD 41 and lost to incumbent Commissioner Regina Hill.

“Kevin Steele shifts to HD 55 after Ardian Zika announcement; is endorsed by Wilton Simpson” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — Steele will now run in Florida House 55 to succeed Rep. Zika. Steele praised Zika, who announced Thursday morning he would not seek a third term. He said he would continue in the outgoing Representative’s footsteps bringing Pasco County’s local needs to the Capitol. “Rep. Zika is a champion for our Pasco County community,” Steele said. Steele previously announced he would run in House District 53, though the address he lists with the Division of Elections sits in the new House District 55. This year, the Florida Legislature conducted a once-a-decade redistricting process to redraw every House seat based on the 2020 Census.

“Jeff Brandes endorses Jason Holloway for HD 59” via Kelly Hayes of Florida Politics — Sen. Brandes is backing Holloway in his campaign for Florida House District 59. Brandes has served over 11 years in the Legislature, the first two in the House. His views have been seen as forward-thinking, leaning toward principles rather than Party. “Jason Holloway brings innovative solutions to the most complex problems facing our local communities and the State of Florida,” Brandes said in a statement. “I fully support and endorse his campaign for the Florida House of Representatives.” Brandes joins Sen. Joe Gruters and former Rep. Larry Ahern in endorsing Holloway, as well as former St. Pete Mayor Rick Baker, and former St. Pete City Council member Robert Blackmon. Holloway faces former Rep. Kim Berfield in the Republican Primary. The pair are running to replace Rep. Chris Latvala.

“David Richardson suspends HD 106 bid, eyes Miami-Dade County Commission” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Richardson may soon drop his bid to retake a seat in the House this November to instead vie for the soon-to-be-vacant seat representing District 5 on the Miami-Dade County Commission. Richardson confirmed Thursday that he halted his House District 106 campaign in response to news that Miami-Dade Commissioner Eileen Higgins is leaving office early this year to run for Congress. He’s not sure he’ll run, he said, but people have been asking him about it since Sunday when campaign consultant Christian Ulvert shared that Higgins planned to announce her candidacy in Florida’s 27th Congressional District.

Florida Republicans hold on to Disney dollars — Florida Republicans are at war with Disney, but many are hanging on to campaign dollars the company gave them before it got on their bad side, Gary Fineout of POLITICO Florida reports. Including in-kind donations, the tourism and entertainment juggernaut has made more than $2.3 million in political contributions this election cycle. That includes $255,000 in monetary donations to the Republican Party of Florida and $50,000 to DeSantis’ political committee. Neither RPOF nor the Governor’s re-election campaign will discuss whether they will return the money. Rep. Joe Harding, who sponsored the so-called “Don’t Say Gay” bill, was one of only a handful of Republican politicians to return Disney contributions.

“Lawmakers send Ron DeSantis gas tax relief, ‘Tool Time’ holiday in sweeping tax package” via Renzo Downey of Florida Politics — Lawmakers have officially delivered DeSantis this year’s record tax package, which will save Floridians an estimated $1.1 billion. The tax package (HB 7071) includes major first-time initiatives, like reducing the state and county gas tax for the month of October for an estimated $200 million in driver savings. The package also includes a new weeklong “Tool Time” sales tax holiday on supplies for skilled trades — worth an estimated $12.4 million. Speaking in Clearwater on Wednesday, DeSantis told reporters he would make an announcement on the tax plan on Friday, adding that he might sign the bill next week.

“‘Victims of Communism Day’ legislation on DeSantis’ desk for signature” via Anne Geggis of Florida Politics — Legislation that requires students to learn about the suffering inflicted by communism was one of 17 bills that landed on DeSantis’ desk Thursday. With the Governor’s signature, he and succeeding Governors would declare Nov. 7 ”Victims of Communism Day.” That is the anniversary of the day in 1917, when Vladimir Lenin stormed the Russian capital to overthrow the government. It ignited a worldwide movement. The bill called for honoring the 100 million victims of communist regimes around the world. The legislation (HB 395) enjoyed unanimous approval of both the House and the Senate.

“Bill guarding police GPS data reaches DeSantis’ desk” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — A legal loophole allowing requesters of public records to get information from a police officer’s in-vehicle Global Positioning System (GPS) could soon be closed, as a bill to nix that oversight reached DeSantis’ desk Thursday. The bill (SB 1046) is the product of a bipartisan collaboration between Sen. Ed Hooper and Rep. Matt Willhite, who carried the measure’s House companion. Law enforcement officers enjoy certain protections from public records requests, including having their addresses shielded from most disclosures. But the information from their vehicle’s GPS could be just as dangerous, and possibly more so, in the wrong hands.

“DeSantis gets second look a juvenile expunction bill” via Jason Delgado of Florida Politics — A bill offering Florida’s non-violent juvenile offenders a “second chance” arrived Thursday on DeSantis‘ desk. The proposal (HB 195) would broaden a minor’s ability to expunge their arrest record in Florida and is considered among the more notable criminal justice reform efforts in decades. Under the proposal, a juvenile may expunge felonies and multiple arrests. Forcible felonies include crimes such as murder, rape and kidnapping, among others. State law currently limits expungement solely to minors who complete a diversion program after a first-time misdemeanor arrest.

“Ardian Zika won’t seek third term in Florida House” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — State Rep. Zika will not seek a third term in the Florida House. The Land O’ Lakes Republican announced Thursday he will not run for re-election this year. “My family and I have concluded that seeking another term would not allow me to fully dedicate my time to my family and spend more time with my five young and growing children during these special chapters of their lives as they continue in their personal, academic and athletic journeys,” he said.

“Lori Berman ready for 2023 Session with draft of law that would guarantee abortion access” via Anne Geggis of Florida Politics — Florida’s 15-week ban on abortion hasn’t gone into effect yet, but Sen. Berman said Wednesday she’s already drafted a law that will roll it back. Florida’s ban is based on Mississippi’s. “We need to act now,” Berman said of the draft opinion that blew up into rallies and angry screeds against the leaker on Tuesday. The bill Berman drafted is similar to the legislation she filed last Session, building on the wording in the state constitution that has a stronger right to privacy than the U.S. Constitution, she says. However, this new draft has lines that repeal the law (HB 5) that DeSantis signed on April 14.

“Insurance rates spike after Florida lawmakers fail to address condo safety” via Greg Allen of NPR — Florida’s legislature adjourned without addressing condo safety following the collapse in Surfside in which 98 died. In the absence of state action, insurance companies are raising rates dramatically. Nearly a year after a residential high-rise building collapsed, the state has done nothing to address condo safety. There are more than a million and a half condo units in the state; nearly a million are over 30 years old. And Florida lawmakers and the governor have failed to act, despite promises that they would prevent a condo tower collapse like the one in Surfside.

“Court records: Understaffed nursing homes sidestep admissions ban” via Christine Jordan Sexton of Florida Politics — The Agency for Health Care Administration flagged more than two dozen nursing homes and eldercare facilities in the past year for continuing to bring in new residents even when they were unable to meet mandated staffing requirements, a recent court filing shows. Florida law requires nursing homes that fail to meet minimum staffing requirements for two consecutive days to self-impose a moratorium on new admissions. The moratorium must stay in effect until the facility can meet the minimum requirements for six days. In legal documents AHCA submitted in support of its emergency order suspending the license of Destin Health and Rehabilitation Center, regulators included a chart of 28 facilities that had continued to accept new patients even though they were required to put a moratorium in place.

“Commissioners OK redfish regulation overhaul at FWC meetings” via Wes Wolfe of Florida Politics — Redfish is popular in Florida, and an ambitious program to overhaul the state’s redfish management received approval by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) ahead of a final vote later this year. The changes come after what agency staff call intensive public engagement, including last year’s inaugural Redfish Summit, and the agency’s first-ever redfish evaluation within all management regions using their six management metrics. The new rule would reorganize redfish management regions from three to nine, though Northeast Florida remains the same, going from Nassau County in the north to Volusia County in the south. Redfish abundance and fishing success are better the further north you go, fishers reported to FWC.

This will backfire — “DeSantis reportedly banned from New York Museum of Jewish Heritage” via Sam Sachs of WFLA — Ahead of June’s Jewish Leadership Conference, where DeSantis will reportedly be a speaker, the New York Museum of Jewish Heritage has banned the Governor from its grounds. The ban was first announced in an editorial written for the Wall Street Journal by two of the event organizers. Elliott Abrams and Eric Cohen are leading members of the Jewish nonprofit Tikvah Fund. Abrams is the chair, while Cohen has been executive director since 2007.

“Florida to hospitals: Show us the money spent on treating undocumented immigrants” via Christine Jordan Sexton of Florida Politics — The DeSantis administration is calling on Florida’s hospitals to compile information on how much money they are spending to treat immigrants who have entered the country illegally. Agency for Health Care Administration Secretary Simone Marstiller on Thursday sent a letter to Florida Hospital Association President and CEO Mary Mayhew pointing out that regulators earlier this week asked all licensed hospitals to figure all costs and expenditures and “report any uncollected debt calculations related to the health care of illegal aliens.” Marstiller said AHCA was undertaking the effort to comply with an executive order from DeSantis from last September that asked the agency to find out the amount of taxpayer money spent on “illegal aliens in the state of Florida.”

“Only one reviewer complained of ‘critical race theory’ in Florida math textbooks” via Leslie Postal, Scott Travis and Brooke Baitinger of Orlando Sentinel — Only one reviewer who dug into the math books publishers hoped to sell to Florida schools complained there was “critical race theory” embedded in the texts, and she was a member of the conservative Moms for Liberty group who looked at just two high school books. Most of the other 70 reviewers found little to suggest the more than 130 textbooks for kindergarten-to-12th-grade classes strayed from their subjects or aimed to teach students about “critical race theory” and other prohibited topics, according to thousands of pages of textbook reviews. Wrote reviewer Rebecca Lee, “Calculus book no mention of social justice.”

“Abortions are on the decline, so far, in Florida this year” via Will Brown of WFSU — The Agency for Health Care Administration recorded 79,811 abortions statewide last year, a 6.6% increase from 2020. But the pace this year is significantly slower. AHCA records show 16,623 abortions in 2022, which would be a 38% drop if the trend continued through the year. An overwhelming majority of the abortions in Florida are elective. Abortions for social and economic reasons immediately follow that. Though abortions in the state increased by less than 7% in 2021, the number of cases due to social and economic reasons increased 11.2%.

“Abortion’s last stand in the South: A post-Roe future is already happening in Florida” via Laura C. Morel of Reveal News — As states across the South have drastically cut access to abortion, Florida has become a hot spot for the anti-abortion protest movement. With the U.S. Supreme Court poised to overturn Roe v. Wade, Florida is providing a glimpse of the future for states that keep abortion legal. As abortion is curtailed or banned across the country, the last open clinics will offer protesters fewer and clearer targets. A Woman’s Choice of Jacksonville is a case study of what they can expect. Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office records show 16 calls involving the clinic for physical confrontations, disturbance and harassment. The clinic was powerless to stop them because the protesters had a right to be there, and almost everything they did was legal under state and federal law.

“Floridians may get to carry guns without a permit. How would it affect them and Disney?” via Steven Lemongello and Jeffrey Schweers of the Orlando Sentinel — DeSantis, whom critics often accuse of shooting from the hip, is pushing yet another proposal that leaves a lot of unanswered questions about what supporters call “constitutional carry” of guns. While the term usually refers to laws allowing people to carry handguns without getting a state permit, it remains unclear just what it will actually mean in practice, including if businesses such as Disney World could ban guns on their property. The biggest question is whether such a bill would actually clear a Florida Senate that has repeatedly killed previous attempts to pass versions of it.

“Florida school districts set tax votes for August amid criticism” via Jeffrey S. Solochek of the Tampa Bay Times — This spring, Florida lawmakers approved a measure requiring all school district special tax referendums to take place during General Elections only. The goal was to have the votes occur when most people participate. The bill passed the House with two dissenters and won unanimous backing in the Senate. It has yet to go to the Governor’s desk, and if signed, it would take effect on Oct. 1. In the meantime, school boards are taking the opportunity of calling referendums for new taxes or extensions during the upcoming Aug. 23 Primary. The Pasco County board changed its planned initiative from November to August earlier this week.

“State: Turkey Point nuclear plant can keep using controversial cooling canal system” via Alex Harris of the Miami Herald — The aging network of canals that cool Miami-Dade’s nuclear power plant has long been a lightning rod for legal challenges from environmentalists, especially after it spawned a massive underground plume of saltwater that threatened South Florida’s drinking water. But Florida Power & Light has once again won state approval to continue operating the system. Last week, Florida’s Department of Environmental Protection renewed Florida Power and Light’s permit, formally ending a 2-year legal challenge by Monroe County, the Florida Keys Aqueduct Authority and the Florida Keys Fishing Guides Association.

“Biden announces Karine Jean-Pierre as new White House press secretary” via Noah Garfinkel of Axios — Biden announced Thursday that Jean-Pierre will replace Jen Psaki as White House press secretary when Psaki leaves the job on May 13. Currently, Jean-Pierre is the Principal Deputy Press Secretary; she will be the first Black woman and the first openly LGBTQ woman to hold the position. Jean-Pierre was previously the chief of staff for then-2020 Democratic-presidential nominee Kamala Harris.

“Biden administration launches plan to refill emergency oil reserve” via Matt Egan of CNN — The Biden administration plans to seek bids this fall to buy 60 million barrels of crude oil as the first step in a years-long process aimed at replenishing America’s emergency oil reserve, an Energy Department official told CNN. This would mark the first time since the early 2000s that the Energy Department has acquired large quantities of oil for the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR), the largest emergency supply of oil on the planet. The Energy Department plans to announce the launch of the long-term buyback plan on Thursday to show officials are serious about eventually refilling the SPR, drained by the war in Ukraine and sales mandated by Congress to raise revenue.

“A Biden-Donald Trump rematch is increasingly likely. But neither side wants to move first.” via POLITICO — The 2024 election begins as a high-stakes staring contest. Biden and Trump have both told aides and confidants that they’re more likely to run for the White House next cycle and confident in their chances of winning if the other runs, too. But as each camp gears up for a rematch of the bitterly contested 2020 contest, there remains a small hiccup: Neither is inclined to take the plunge first. It’s a game of political chicken that has largely frozen the field among Democrats and Republicans alike, raising questions about the future health of two parties being led by a pair of candidates who, by that Election Day, would have long ago celebrated their 75th birthdays.

—“DeSantis bests Biden by 11 points in prospective poll of 2024” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics

“Trump reasserts his GOP dominance” via Burgess Everett and Olivia Beavers of POLITICO — Mitt Romney and Josh Hawley, polar opposites in today’s GOP, agree on one thing: Trump’s status as a Republican kingmaker. After the former President’s endorsement of a one-time critic rocketed J.D. Vance to the GOP Senate nomination in Ohio, the two Senators can’t help but see things the same way. Hawley, who led Trump-backed election challenges in the Senate last year, observed that “he’s the leader of the Party, that’s clear … If he decides to run, he will be the nominee.” Though Tuesday was just one night in a crowded spring primary calendar, Trump’s romp in Ohio signals that the GOP is still in his thrall.

“Charlie Crist offers federal solution for homeowners’ insurance reform” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — The Florida Legislature meets this month on property insurance reform, but could Congress beat them to it? U.S. Rep. Crist on Thursday introduced legislation aimed at reducing homeowners’ insurance premiums. The Fueling Affordable Insurance for Homeowners Act, or FAITH Act, would provide a federal backstop for catastrophic losses by issuing loans to state insurance commissioners for insurance costs over a set threshold. Loans could be repaid at low interest rates over the next decade, similar to federally backed Terrorism Risk Insurance support authorized in the wake of the 9/11 terrorist attack in 2001. Crist, a Democratic candidate for Governor, conspicuously filed his bill after insurance reform failed to pass in the Legislature this year

“Oath Keeper details pre-Jan. 6 planning, pleads to seditious conspiracy” via Tom Jackman of The Washington Post — For two months after the 2020 presidential election, William Todd Wilson made preparations for an attack on the U.S. Capitol. On Jan. 5, 2021, according to court records, he drove to a hotel in Tysons Corner in Virginia with an AR-15-style rifle, a 9 mm pistol, about 200 rounds of ammunition, body armor, pepper spray and a large walking stick “intended for use as a weapon,” according to court records filed Wednesday. On Wednesday, Wilson admitted he traveled from Tysons Corner to the Capitol with Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes that morning, entered the Capitol, then joined a mob of people who forced open the Rotunda doors, enabling a column of fellow Oath Keepers to join the melee.

“Supreme Court decision may hinder access to IVF, a revolutionary fertility tool of the Roe era” via Michael Wilner of the Miami Herald — The end of Roe v. Wade would bar women across much of America from aborting a pregnancy. But it also may restrict millions more people trying to get pregnant. State laws banning abortion entirely could unintentionally complicate access to in vitro fertilization, the process of creating embryos outside of the womb. Over 2.5 million Americans in same-sex couples or struggling with fertility issues go through IVF each year, fertilizing as many eggs as possible to maximize their chances that one embryo results in a successful pregnancy. Experts in the field now warn that state laws defining fertilization as the moment life begins could throw the procedure into legal jeopardy.

“Law enforcement officials brace for potential violence around SCOTUS draft opinion” via Betsey Woodruff Swan of POLITICO — Law enforcement officials across the country are preparing for unrest in the wake of the Supreme Court’s expected reversal of Roe v. Wade. More than 150 officials nationwide joined a call to discuss concerns about growing threats in the wake of the news, including potential danger to Supreme Court justices. The call focused on threats that have metastasized in the wake of POLITICO’s publication of an initial draft opinion.

“Tech firm makes plans for $13.1B purchase of Jacksonville mortgage company Black Knight” via Steve Patterson of The Florida Times-Union — Jacksonville-based mortgage technology powerhouse Black Knight has negotiated a deal to be sold for $13.1 billion to a company that operates the New York Stock Exchange and other exchanges. Intercontinental Exchange Inc. also sells mortgage technology and billed the purchase of Black Knight as a step to grow its revenue from that industry while eliminating expenses from redundancies. “These businesses are 100% complementary,” ICE President Ben Jackson said Thursday during a call outlining the deal to investors and analysts. The purchase still needs approval from Black Knight stockholders and government regulators but is targeted for completion in the first half of next year.

“Fernandina Beach Marina rates rising more than 25%” via Wes Wolfe of Florida Politics — Pulling your boat into the Fernandina Beach Marina is going to get more expensive as the city works with its marina operator to cover increasing costs related to dredging and similar big-ticket items. The Marina Advisory Board recommended raising rates to $23.25 per foot per month, generating around $72,096 in additional revenue. The Commission pivoted and went with Commissioner Bradley Bean’s motion of a $25 rate per foot per month for long-term slip holders instead of any of the three options presented by marina management. “We are increasing all slip usage by $5.75 per foot, which is midway between Option B and C,” Bean said. “That would result in slightly above a 25% increase, but it would be $103,000 and change.”

“FWC approves rule to rebuild cobia off Atlantic Coast” via Wes Wolfe of Florida Politics — In 2020, fishery managers received a new cobia stock assessment showing the Gulf of Mexico group was overfished and had been for 45 years. A new rule passed this week by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission looks to do something about that. The cobia swimming off Florida’s coasts is a Gulf of Mexico group distinct from the Atlantic group. The dividing line for these groups is the St. Marys River on the Florida-Georgia border, so the “Gulf group” also occupies Florida’s Atlantic Coast. “Last year, both (the Gulf of Mexico and South Atlantic fishery management) councils took action to reduce harvest by 33%, and this included modifying size, bag, and vessel limits for all harvesters,” FWC biological scientist Kristin Foss said to Commissioners.





“Keep Safe Florida expands affordable housing resilience assistance to Miami, Tampa Bay and Orlando” via Daniel Figueroa IV of Florida Politics — A program established to provide free tools and resources to owners of affordable housing properties looking to protect against the threat of climate change and natural disasters tripled its reach Thursday. Keep Safe Florida will now operate in the Miami, Orlando, and Tampa Bay areas. “Protecting, preserving and providing more housing for residents is both a critical need and a critical focus for our city,” Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer said. “As we respond to a changing climate and continually seek ways to make our community more sustainable, healthier and more equitable, the Keep Safe Florida program will be a valuable tool to increase resilience and safety for residents.”

“Orange Co.’s tourist tax pulls in record revenue” via Stephen Hudak of the Orlando Sentinel — Orange County’s tourism industry shattered records in March for tourist-tax revenue collection. The 6% levy on hotel rooms and other short-term lodgings brought in $38.5 million in March, the most ever by more than $7 million, according to Orange County Comptroller Phil Diamond, who tracks the figures and released the latest numbers Thursday morning. Spring breaks usually bring families to the region for vacation, he said.

“Universal, SunRail, Brightline eye $1B rail expansion from Orlando airport to I-Drive” via Kevin Spear of the Orlando Sentinel — A presentation Thursday called the “first salvo” by Orlando’s Mayor shows Brightline, SunRail, and Universal working toward building passenger-rail tracks from Orlando’s airport to a station near the Orange County Convention Center and then to south International Drive. Dubbed the “Sunshine Corridor,” the tracks and station would cost roughly $1 billion, though no design has been done for a cost estimate and are envisioned for hourly Brightline trains and quarter-hour SunRail service. Universal and International Drive partners disclosed pledges of $125 million for rail and station construction, 13 acres for a station site, a guaranteed $13 million in annual ticket sales, and $2 million annually for maintenance.

“Tampa was told it was under federal investigation at the end of 2021. The City Council just found out” via Daniel Figueroa of Florida Politics — Members of Tampa’s City Council Thursday expressed frustration with ongoing communications breakdowns between council members and Mayor Jane Castor’s administration. “All of us found out on Friday through a news conference the Mayor had that the city has been under the second Justice Department investigation for civil rights in seven years,” Council Member Bill Carlson said. “And that started in December.” Castor’s Chief of Staff John Bennett said the city “made everybody else aware” as soon as they were notified. But Carlson said he and other members of the City Council only found out in a news release sent out after the news conference.

“Hillsborough Co. Commission approves school tax referendum” via Kelly Hayes of Florida Politics — The Hillsborough County Commission voted 5-2 to approve the county school district’s request to place a property tax referendum on the 2022 Primary Election ballot, set for Aug. 23. The tax would add $1 to every $1,000 on property taxes. If approved, Hillsborough County would join 21 other school districts adopting such a measure. The two Hillsborough County Commissioners who cast dissenting votes, Stacy White and Ken Hagan, argued that the referendum should be placed on the November General Election ballot rather than the Primary. The pair pointed to the higher voter turnout seen in the General Election. Hagan emphasized that it would disproportionately impact non-affiliated voters who often cannot vote in Primary Election.

“Tampa Bay has the 3rd most ‘overvalued’ rent prices, study finds” via Bernadette Berdychowski of the Tampa Bay Times — Florida is the center of the national rental surge. The Florida Atlantic University College of Business, in partnership with researchers at Florida Gulf Coast University and the University of Alabama, analyzed U.S. rental markets to find which ones were the most overvalued, or priced above their historical trend. In the 25 most overvalued rental markets, the leading five were all in Florida. Tampa Bay ranked third. Tampa Bay rents are at a 17% premium, meaning that average prices should be closer to $1,732 a month based on the area’s long-term trends, but they’re currently closer to $2,029. Miami is the most overvalued rental market in the U.S., with a 21.75% premium.



“Jorge Fors Jr. launches Miami-Dade Commission bid with endorsement from Rebeca Sosa” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Fors may have just launched his bid for the Miami-Dade County Commission seat representing District 6, but he already has an edge. Fors, a lawyer in private life who won election in Coral Gables three years ago, announced his candidacy Thursday. “I am humbled by the support of so many District 6 residents who have asked and encouraged me to run,” Fors said in a statement, adding that he is doing so with the blessing of his family, “whose backing gives me the strength to further pursue my passion for public service.” He’ll also enjoy a powerful boost from sitting District 6 Commissioner Sosa, who gave Fors an emphatic endorsement. “I am excited to learn of Commissioner Fors’ decision to run, and he has both my support and my vote,” Sosa said.

“If Latin America has a commercial capital, it is Miami” via The Economist — For Joan Didion, Miami in the 1980s was “not exactly an American city … but a tropical capital.” Nearly 40 years later, the place that Didion described is still more of a tropical capital of Latin America than a typical city in the United States. Miami has become a commercial hub for the hemisphere. Miami-Dade County is where 1,200 multinational corporations have set up the headquarters of their Latin American operations. The county’s GDP was around $172 billion in 2019, making it the 14th-largest county economy in the U.S., and roughly as big as the combined GDP of Ecuador and Uruguay. Miami’s airport handles 43% of all flights from the United States to South America.





“Of course, the Constitution has nothing to say about abortion” via Jill Lepore of The New Yorker — As it happens, there is also nothing at all in that document, which sets out fundamental law, about pregnancy, uteruses, vaginas, fetuses, placentas, menstrual blood, breasts, or breast milk. There is nothing in that document about women at all.

Most consequentially, there is nothing in that document — or in the circumstances under which it was written — that suggests its authors imagined women as part of the political community embraced by the phrase “We the People.”

Legally, most women did not exist as persons.

About as wholly speculative as the question of who leaked this decision is the history offered to support it. Alito’s opinion rests almost exclusively on a bizarre and impoverished historical analysis. “The Constitution makes no express reference to a right to obtain an abortion, and therefore those who claim that it protects such a right must show that the right is somehow implicit in the constitutional text,” he argues, making this observation repeatedly. Roe, he writes, was “remarkably loose in its treatment of the constitutional text” and suffers from one error above all: “it held that the abortion right, which is not mentioned in the Constitution, is part of a right to privacy, which is also not mentioned.”

Women are indeed missing from the Constitution. That’s a problem to remedy, not a precedent to honor.

“Democrats are mad. Maybe Biden is catching up.” via Jennifer Rubin of The Washington Post — The Democratic Party has rarely been this furious. The Republican Party’s transformation into a theocratic bully bent on picking on the powerless has injected real emotion into a recently defeatist and depressed Democratic Party. Biden, suffering through inflation, high gas prices, a foreign war, and a recalcitrant and lawless GOP, has tried to remain “above the fray.” Many frustrated Democrats have thrown up their hands and rolled their eyes at Biden’s continued gentility. On Wednesday, Biden showed some signs he gets this. It was also noteworthy that Biden delivered a powerful statement of values. “I don’t want to hear Republicans talk about deficits and their ultra MAGA agenda. I want to hear about fairness. I want to hear about decency.”

“No, abortion won’t rescue Dems in November.” via Byron York of the Washington Examiner — There seems no doubt the decision will motivate some part of the Democratic base. But the question is: Who? How many? And how important would they be to the election results? Polling shows that abortion is not at the highest level of voter concerns, even after the unprecedented leak of a draft decision that would end Roe. POLITICO conducted a rush poll, and it did not find an electorate obsessed with abortion. Women’s issues, including abortion, ranked fifth out of seven. The most important, of course, was economic issues, named by 41% of registered voters. Next was security issues, with 16%. Then came seniors’ issues, with 10%, and health care issues, with 9%. And then came women’s issues, including abortion, at 8%.

“With solar bill veto, DeSantis slips into something more liberal” via Florida Phoenix — DeSantis, while stumping for a fellow Republican in Nevada, claimed the evil animation cabal from Disney was slipping hidden messages into their cartoons. Their nefarious goal: “inject sexuality” into the minds of children. I think he’s occasionally an ideological cross-dresser. He talks like he’s a hard-nosed, hard-right GOP guy 24/7, but mentally he’s sometimes dressing up as a man-bunned Bernie Bro. Mostly that involves the trademark liberal move of throwing lots of taxpayer money at problems instead of fixing the underlying causes, but sometimes it goes further. Just look at what happened last week with the anti-solar bill.

ABC Action News Full Circle with Paul LaGrone on Channel 10 WFTS: Sen. Shevrin Jones, WFTS Washington Correspondent Joe St. George, WFTS Tallahassee reporter Forrest Saunders, Tampa Bay Times Political Editor Emily Mahoney, and USF Political Science Professor Emeritus Dr. Susan MacManus.

Facing South Florida with Jim DeFede on CBS 4 in Miami: The Sunday show provides viewers with an in-depth look at politics in South Florida, along with other issues affecting the region.

In Focus with Allison Walker on Bay News 9/CF 13: A discussion of Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month and how Asian Americans have influenced the electoral process and the continuing struggles the community faces with racism. Joining Walker is Orlando Mayor Dyer; Deputy First Class Tom Lin, Orange County Sheriff’s Office, and AAPI team leader; and Ricky Ly, board member, Asian American Federation of Florida.

Political Connections Bay News 9 in Tampa/St. Pete: A look at reactions to the leaked draft of the Supreme Court opinion on Roe v. Wade.

Political Connections on CF 13 in Orlando: A one-on-one with Rep. Anna Eskamani on the leaked draft of the Supreme Court opinion that would follow the overturning of Roe v. Wade.

The Usual Suspects on WCTV-Tallahassee/Thomasville (CBS) and WJHG-Panama City (NBC): Lobbyist Screven Watson.

This Week in Jacksonville with Kent Justice on Channel 4 WJXT: U.S. Rep. Demings; Jacksonville City Councilman Rory Diamond, the CEO of K9s for Warriors; Rick Mullaney, Jacksonville University Public Policy Institute founder.

This Week in South Florida on WPLG-Local10 News (ABC): A discussion of the Roe v. Wade overturn and the Formula 1 race in Miami Gardens.

“SeaWorld follows Disney playbook, posting solid theme park recovery numbers” via Gabrielle Russon of Florida Politics — SeaWorld Entertainment’s financial books are in solid shape emerging from the pandemic as the company’s leader vowed to keep growing the business. Attendance at the company’s 12 theme parks hit 3.4 million visitors from January through March, the highest first quarter attendance since 2013, SeaWorld disclosed. There is also $380 million in cash in the company’s coffers, which is expected to increase as the company enters the busy summertime season. As SeaWorld’s CEO Marc Swanson gave the good news to investors during a Thursday earnings call, Orange County Comptroller Diamond announced the county hotel tax revenue hit a record-breaking $38.6 million in March.

“‘Game of Thrones’ prequel ‘House of the Dragon’ trailer revealed” via James Hibberd of The Hollywood Reporter — A new trailer for the long-awaited Game of Thrones prequel series House of the Dragon has been released. The series is set 200 years before the events in the original series, which became HBO’s biggest hit ever and the most Emmy-winning drama of all time. HBO is technically calling this new footage a teaser trailer even though the network previously released an official teaser trailer in October, and this video is more extensive.

To watch the trailer, click on the image below:

“FSU NIL companies Rising Spear and Warpath 850 announce merger” via Tristan Wood of Florida Politics — Rising Spear, a company aimed at developing NIL (Name Image Likeness) opportunities for Florida State University student-athletes, announced Thursday it is merging with Warpath 850. The merger will give student-athletes under contract with Rising Spear access to Warpath’s Dreamfield platform, a subscription service that provides behind-the-scenes access to events and meetups with student-athletes. Dreamfield has been used to coordinate fan engagement events such as discord chats and local meet-and-greet events.

“Horror film ‘Savage’ will feature a full cast and crew of Northwest Florida natives” via Kamal Morgan of the Pensacola News Journal — Javan Garza grew up watching action and horror movies with his dad, and the trappings and clichés of horror classics like “Alien” and “The Exorcist” always intrigued him. Now, years later, Garza is directing and writing his newest horror film, “Savage,” which will feature a cast and crew comprised entirely of Northwest Florida natives. The movie is expected to have a local premiere in October. Garza, who grew up in Crestview, said he finds Northwest Florida one of the most interesting landscapes anyone can visit. “I want to do something at that location just because the location itself is a character,” Garza said.

