May 6, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Chris Nocco endorses Kevin Steele in HD 55

Jacob OglesMay 6, 20223min0

Related Articles

FederalHeadlines

‘Trying to create a fight’: Rick Scott blasts ‘confused’ Joe Biden

2022Headlines

Ruth’s List backs Aramis Ayala in Attorney General race

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

SeaWorld — theme park on a mission

chris nocco
The support comes a day after Steele jumped into the race to succeed Ardian Zika.

Pasco County Sheriff Chris Nocco endorsed Republican business owner Kevin Steele’s run in a local House district.

“Kevin Steele is devoted to his faith and family,” Nocco said. “He also understands that Florida is such an attractive place for businesses and families because it’s safe. He will go to Tallahassee and ensure that public safety is a priority so Florida will continue to be a state we are all proud of. Kevin has my full support.”

Steele announced he would run to succeed Ardian Zika shortly after Zika announced he would not seek a third term.

The support from a popular Sheriff should be important for Steele as he moves his campaign to an open House seat. It’s also notable, in that Nocco has considered a run for the Legislature himself. But this makes clear he won’t jump into the HD 55 race.

Steele had previously filed in House District 53, but his home address lies in HD 55.

He embraced the Sheriff’s support.

“Sheriff Nocco is a great Sheriff,” Steele said. “He has dedicated his career to keeping us safe. In an ever changing, more dangerous world, he and his deputies go the extra mile in keeping the bad guys off our streets and behind bars. I’m humbled by his support and will always back the blue as a legislator in Tallahassee.”

The support from Nocco comes a day after Senate President Wilton Simpson, also a Pasco County political leader, endorsed Steele.

At the moment, Steele faces Gabriel Papadopoulos in the Republican Primary for HD 55.

The newly redrawn district appears to be a safe Republican seat. About 60.34% of voters favored Republican Donald Trump in the 2020 Presidential Election and just 38.33% voted for Democrat Joe Biden.

Steele grew up in Tampa Bay, graduated from the University of South Florida and later founded DataLink, a healthcare technology company.

Post Views: 0

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousJoe Henderson: Ron DeSantis missed the key point Trevor Noah made

nextGov. DeSantis signs gas tax relief, 'Tool Time' holiday measures in sweeping tax package

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Daniel Figueroa, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Mike Wright, and Tristan Wood.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories
Ron DeSantis makes $5M+ Spanish-language media buy
This is default text for notification bar
Learn more