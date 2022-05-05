May 5, 2022
Jeff Brandes endorses Jason Holloway for HD 58
Image via Jason Holloway.

Holloway
Holloway faces former Rep. Kim Berfield in the Republican Primary.

State Sen. Jeff Brandes is backing Jason Holloway in his campaign for Florida House District 58.

Brandes has served over 11 years in the Legislature, the first two in the House. His views have been seen as forward-thinking, leaning toward principle rather than party.

“Jason Holloway brings innovative solutions to the most complex problems facing our local communities and the State of Florida,” Brandes said in a statement. “I fully support and endorse his campaign for the Florida House of Representatives.”

Brandes joins Sen. Joe Gruters and former Rep. Larry Ahern in endorsing Holloway, as well as former St. Pete Mayor Rick Baker, and former St. Pete City Councilman Robert Blackmon.

Holloway, a former legislative aide for Sen. Darryl Rouson, qualified for the ballot by petition earlier this year. He faces former Rep. Kim Berfield in the Republican Primary. The pair are running to replace Rep. Chris Latvala. A third Republican challenger, Jim Vricos, also is in the running.

Latvala is leaving office because of term limits and is running for Pinellas County Commission. He has not yet made a decision on which seat he will seek, but with the 2022 election right around the corner, it’s likely voters will know soon. Latvala already has endorsed Berfield as his preferred successor.

HD 58 covers parts of the middle and northern portions of Pinellas County. The Primary Election is Aug. 23.

A Democrat, Joseph Saportas, entered the race in late July. Saportas ran an unsuccessful campaign for Pinellas County Tax Collector in 2020, losing to incumbent Charles Thomas after running a largely unproductive campaign against a powerful incumbent.

Kelly Hayes

Kelly Hayes studied journalism and political science at the University of Florida. Kelly was born and raised in Tampa Bay. A recent graduate, she enjoys government and legal reporting. She has experience covering the Florida Legislature as well as local government, and is a proud Alligator alum. You can reach Kelly at [email protected]

Categories
