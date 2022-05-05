Alexis Calatayud receives endorsement from would-be Senate colleague

Days after Alexis Calatayud switched her House race to one for the Senate, the Republican received her fourth endorsement from a Republican Senator — and this one would be a fellow delegate from the Miami-Dade area.

Sen. Ana Maria Rodriguez, who first won elected office on the Doral City Council in 2010, added her endorsement Thursday to three leading Senate Republicans who endorsed Calatayud within an hour after she filed Monday to represent Senate District 38. They are Senate President Wilton Simpson, Senate President-Designate Kathleen Passidomo, and Sen. Ben Albritton, who is in line to become Senate President for the 2024-26 term.

“South Florida families deserve elected leaders like Alexis who have dedicated their career to fighting for the American Dream,” Rodriguez said in a statement. “Alexis is the type of proven leader we need now — one who will fight for a safer, more prosperous Florida.”

Calatayud, who had been a campaign manager and aide to Rep. Vance Aloupis, faces an uphill fight to win this Senate race that also involves a Primary fight. The newly mapped district encompasses coastal Miami-Dade, parts of Coral Gables, Homestead and Miami, as well as the entirety of Pinecrest, Palmetto Bay and Cutler Bay.

In the Primary, she will be up against Vicki Lopez for the right to face Democrat Janelle Perez, a first-time candidate, in the General Election.

The district elected President Joe Biden by seven percentage points, according to Matt Isbell’s analysis for MCI Maps.

Calatayud, currently working as director of policy and programs at the Florida Department of Education, said she was humbled to receive Rodriguez’s endorsement.

“Her leadership in the Florida Senate on behalf of Miami-Dade County serves as the model of what it is to be an impactful public servant,” Calatayud said, according to a statement. “I am thankful to run this race with her continued support, guidance, and friendship.”

Calatayud had originally filed to succeed her former boss in House District 115 in March. Aloupis also endorsed her for the role.