May 5, 2022
Alexis Calatayud receives endorsement from would-be Senate colleague
Alexis Calatayud is looking to move up.

Alexis Calatayud
The newly drawn district she seeks to represent swung for President Joe Biden in the last election.

Days after Alexis Calatayud switched her House race to one for the Senate, the Republican received her fourth endorsement from a Republican Senator — and this one would be a fellow delegate from the Miami-Dade area.

Sen. Ana Maria Rodriguez, who first won elected office on the Doral City Council in 2010, added her endorsement Thursday to three leading Senate Republicans who endorsed Calatayud within an hour after she filed Monday to represent Senate District 38. They are Senate President Wilton Simpson, Senate President-Designate Kathleen Passidomo, and Sen. Ben Albritton, who is in line to become Senate President for the 2024-26 term.

“South Florida families deserve elected leaders like Alexis who have dedicated their career to fighting for the American Dream,” Rodriguez said in a statement. “Alexis is the type of proven leader we need now — one who will fight for a safer, more prosperous Florida.”

Calatayud, who had been a campaign manager and aide to Rep. Vance Aloupis, faces an uphill fight to win this Senate race that also involves a Primary fight. The newly mapped district encompasses coastal Miami-Dade, parts of Coral Gables, Homestead and Miami, as well as the entirety of Pinecrest, Palmetto Bay and Cutler Bay.

In the Primary, she will be up against Vicki Lopez for the right to face Democrat Janelle Perez, a  first-time candidate, in the General Election.

The district elected President Joe Biden by seven percentage points, according to Matt Isbell’s analysis for MCI Maps.

Calatayud, currently working as director of policy and programs at the Florida Department of Education, said she was humbled to receive Rodriguez’s endorsement.

“Her leadership in the Florida Senate on behalf of Miami-Dade County serves as the model of what it is to be an impactful public servant,” Calatayud said, according to a statement. “I am thankful to run this race with her continued support, guidance, and friendship.”

Calatayud had originally filed to succeed her former boss in House District 115 in March. Aloupis also endorsed her for the role.

Anne Geggis

Anne Geggis is a South Florida journalist who began her career in Vermont and has worked at the Sun-Sentinel, the Daytona Beach News-Journal and the Gainesville Sun covering government issues, health and education. She was a member of the Sun-Sentinel team that won the 2019 Pulitzer Prize for coverage of the Parkland high school shooting. You can reach her on Twitter @AnneBoca or by emailing [email protected]

