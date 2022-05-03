As hurricane season nears, AARP Florida releases preparation tips

As the 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season approaches. AARP Florida released tips for residents on Monday that can help them evacuate to a shelter or ride out the storms at the homes of friends or family members.

“Floridians understand that it only takes one storm to drastically change lives forever,” said AARP Florida State Director Jeff Johnson. “AARP Florida offers a robust collection of resources designed for older adults and their families to get prepared, so they (are) ready when disaster strikes.”

AARP advocates on behalf of people aged 50-plus. The information was released during National Hurricane Preparedness Week, which officially started May 1 and runs through May 7.

“I encourage all Floridians to check out these resources and visit us at aarp.org/fldisasterhelp.” Johnson said.

The 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season runs from June 1 to November 30, 2022. Last month, researchers at The Tropical Meteorology Project predicted that there would be 19 named storms during the season, including nine hurricanes, four of which could be major.

The AARP hurricane tips released Monday touch on COVID-19 and how the fast-spreading virus can impact people’s decisions on whether to evacuate during a storm or stay and shelter in place.

COVID-19 has not changed AARP’s longstanding recommendation that people prepare “kits,” whether they choose to stay at home or evacuate. COVID-19 hasn’t altered that strategy, but it has updated the list of suggested items in the kits to include alcohol-based sanitizing wipes, cloth masks, a small bottle of bleach, and nitrile or latex rubber gloves.

Floridians who plan to evacuate need to ensure they can find lodging and, as such, need to be aware of the requirements that may be in place in the area where they intend to seek shelter.

Meanwhile, AARP Florida tracks the recommendations issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, noting that when it comes to the thorny decision of whether to evacuate or shelter in place, they first look at family members and friends outside of the storm’s path.

“The CDC guidance recognizes that there is a risk of spreading COVID-19 in a hurricane shelter,” the AARP website notes. “If you decide a shelter is the safest option in a major hurricane, you should observe these latest COVID-19 safety guidelines.”

The Florida Special Needs Registry remains an option for medically stable people who have no other evacuation options and require help with basic tasks or electronic medical devices.