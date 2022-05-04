Rick Scott rebuts Joe Biden jibes about his ‘ultra-MAGA agenda’

U.S. Sen. Rick Scott was a focus of the President’s remarks at the White House Wednesday, but soon after that, he got equal time on a friendly media outlet.

Appearing on the Fox News Channel’s Faulkner Focus, Scott spoke after President Joe Biden blasted his “ultra-MAGA agenda” during a news conference; the Senator offered an 11-point proposal marketed as a plan to “rescue America.”

Scott led his segment by asserting that “almost everything (Biden) said was a complete lie,” segueing into things Biden didn’t talk about, such as inflation and “people struggling all across the country.”

“There’s a complete difference between my view of the world and his view of the world,” Scott continued, calling himself the “biggest tax-cutter in the Senate” and pointing to his record last decade as Florida’s Governor.

Scott then blamed Biden for single-handedly increasing the debt during his time in politics.

“He has taken the debt from under $1 Trillion to $30 Trillion,” Scott alleged, saying that his plan was “reduce taxes and let’s get everybody back to work.”

Scott also claimed that Biden led to Social Security, Medicare, and Medicaid hurtling toward insolvency.

“I want to have a conversation. Let’s fix these programs so they last,” Scott said, accusing Biden of trying to “pass the buck” and wait for a new President or Senate to fix the problem.

Biden had extensive comments about the Scott proposal, meanwhile.

“Rick Scott of Florida released what he calls this ultra-MAGA agenda. It’s extreme as most MAGA things are,” Biden said, spotlighting the plan’s proposal to ensure that lower-income people pay some taxes to demonstrate “skin in the game.”

“It will actually raise taxes on 75 million American families,” Biden said.

“The working-class folks are going to pay a hell of a lot more,” Biden added.

Biden also spotlighted the proposal in the plan to every five years to consider sunsetting all programs, including Social Security.

“It’s hard to make this up,” Biden said. “But then again, it’s a MAGA agenda.”

Scott’s been hit from the right regarding his proposal also.

Minority Leader Mitch McConnell denounced it soon after its introduction during a news conference at the Capitol where Scott was present, saying it would not be part of the Republican agenda if (or when) the GOP regains the Senate majority.