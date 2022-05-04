Ron DeSantis makes $5M+ Spanish-language media buy

Gov. Ron DeSantis announced he will spend $5.3 million on advertising in Spanish-language media.

The ad buy, first reported by Fox News, shows a continued effort to make inroads among Hispanic voters. That’s a bloc that helped former President Donald Trump win the state by greater than three percentage points in 2020, even as he lost nationally.

DeSantis’ team told the national outlet the ads will communicate DeSantis’ commitment to “Keeping Florida Free.”

The ad buy marks the first of likely many media spends as he runs for a second term and seeks to further build his national profile. Friends of Ron DeSantis, a political committee supporting his re-election, sat on nearly $90,913,000 in cash on hand as of the end of March. That’s on top of more than $5 million cash on hand in his official campaign account.

Fox News offered its own voter analysis that showed DeSantis won 44% of the Hispanic vote in his 2018 matchup against Democrat Andrew Gillum. That’s a race he won by a recount margin of just over 30,000 votes.

The campaign hopes to make further inroads with Hispanic voters this cycle, as demonstrated by the early ad buy.

“Spanish-speaking Hispanics in Florida and across the country are moving towards Gov. Ron DeSantis because of his emphasis on economic opportunity, education, public safety, and other family-focused policies,” the campaign said in a statement. “This is our first media investment of the campaign, proving the importance we are placing on sharing our freedom agenda with Spanish-speaking voters across the state of Florida.”

A poll released earlier this year by the National Republican Congressional Committee seems to confirm GOP attempts to develop a better rapport with Hispanic voters are working.

Republicans led with Hispanic voters in battleground congressional districts, including in Florida, on the subjects of jobs and the economy (42% to 35%), border security (44% to 31%), cost-of-living concerns (39% to 32%) and crime and public safety (40% to 32%).