May 6, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Amelia Island officials go to public with major beach, tourism projects
Image via Wes Wolfe.

Wes WolfeMay 6, 20225min0

Related Articles

NE Florida

Fernandina Beach Marina rates rising more than 25%

NE Florida

Fernandina Beach sign ordinance idea could spark stricter Nassau County rule

NE Florida

FWC gives OK to all-day gator hunting

amelia island south
Those plans include a unified vision for the island’s beaches.

With such a large amount of Nassau County’s economy dependent on tourism — especially beach tourism — Amelia Island officials are reaching out to residents and visitors to plan for a prosperous future. Those plans include a unified vision for the island’s beaches and a kind of master plan for future tourism.

“As you’re aware, the (Amelia Island Convention and Visitors Bureau) and the (Amelia Island Tourism Development Council) are helping to manage two projects on behalf of Nassau County — the beach park harmonization project being led by EDSA, and the tourism strategic planning destination development project with JLL,” said Amy Boek, Chief Marketing Officer of the Bureau, at the latest Council meeting.

“To make it easy for our community to get involved and provide their input, we have created a new website, MemoriesMaking.comBoth of these projects are housed on that website, where you have information about the overview of the projects, as well as links to the survey. The most important part for both these projects is that we get input from our community on what they want and what they envision for Nassau County and the Amelia Island beaches.” 

These surveys will be open for two months. The beach harmonization project is to develop, as the name indicates, a unified long-term vision and plan for the island’s seven beach parks — North Beach, Main Beach, Seaside Park, Peters Point, Burney Park, the Scott Road Access Point and the South Road Access.

The beach harmonization project doesn’t address beach driving, a hot-button issue for some. One side advocates for more environmental conservation and erosion prevention — things taxpayers are on the hook for remediating. The other side is prioritizing access and convenience.

Other than the intention to specifically not deal with beach driving, planning at this point is open and without a lot of specifics. Tourism and destination planning, following a parallel path, is also in its early steps.

“The goal of Nassau Next — a Tourism Strategy and Destination Project — is to create a roadmap for the future of Nassau County and enhancing the tourism economy,” according to the project website. “Positioning new areas of the county will help to capture an increased share of tourism spending while maintaining the momentum that currently exists on Amelia Island. The project will deliver a 10-year roadmap for creating jobs, expanding the economy and improving quality of life for visitors and residents.”

The long-term planning is at a kind of pivot point for island tourism, building on prior years of work among different county boards. 

“You know, I was brought here 15 years ago with the direction to take the destination to the next step,” CVB President and CEO Gil Langley said.

“We’ve been fortunate with the support of the County Commission and the TDC over the years. We’ve been able to build a world-class team that’s delivered a world-class product. Just in the past eight years, to give you an example, taxable sales were $92 million for the entire year — we’ve topped that number in the first six months of the year this year, and that’s because of the support we’ve gotten.”

Post Views: 0

Wes Wolfe

Wes Wolfe is a reporter who's worked for newspapers across the South, winning press association awards for his work in Georgia and the Carolinas. He lives in Jacksonville and previously covered state politics, environmental issues and courts for the News-Leader in Fernandina Beach. You can reach Wes at [email protected] and @WesWolfeFP. Facebook: facebook.com/wes.wolfe

VIEW ALL POSTS

previous'Trying to create a fight': Rick Scott blasts 'confused' Joe Biden

nextAllie Braswell receives Buddy Dyer endorsement in high-stakes HD 45

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Daniel Figueroa, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Mike Wright, and Tristan Wood.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories
Ron DeSantis makes $5M+ Spanish-language media buy
This is default text for notification bar
Learn more