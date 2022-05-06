‘Trying to create a fight’: Rick Scott blasts ‘confused’ Joe Biden

On Friday, Sen. Rick Scott redoubled his withering critique of a “confused” and “incoherent” President Joe Biden.

Scott, interviewed on Fox News Radio’s Brian Kilmeade Show, got another chance at equal time after Biden singled Scott out for censure during a White House press conference Wednesday.

“Democrats have just gone off the deep end,” Scott asserted.

Saying Biden’s news conferences “are incoherent,” Scott said the President was “struggling,” “confused” and “trying to create a fight here over something” after Biden attacked Scott’s “11-point plan to rescue America” as an “ultra-MAGA agenda.“

Scott went on to compare Biden’s critique to when Hillary Clinton “tried to say all the bad things about people voting for Donald Trump.”

Scott also offered critiques of the Biden economy, which is seeing “the lowest labor participation rate since (he’s) been alive.”

“We’ve got to get people back to work,” Scott urged, though he did add some qualified praise of social welfare programs.

“Not that safety nets are bad, but they’re not safety nets to be on for the rest of your life,” advised Scott, the richest man in the Senate. “They’re there when you need them.”

The radio hit was Scott’s second bite at the apple. He was on the Fox News Channel’s “Faulkner Focus” in the immediate wake of the Biden blast, and asserted “almost everything (Biden) said was a complete lie.”

Biden had extensive comments about the Scott proposal.

“Rick Scott of Florida released what he calls this ultra-MAGA agenda. It’s extreme as most MAGA things are,” Biden said, spotlighting the plan’s proposal to ensure that lower-income people pay some taxes to demonstrate “skin in the game.”

“The working-class folks are going to pay a hell of a lot more,” Biden added.

Biden also spotlighted the proposal in the plan to consider sunsetting all programs every five years, including Social Security.

“It’s hard to make this up,” Biden said. “But then again, it’s a MAGA agenda.”

Scott’s been hit from the right regarding his proposal as well.

Minority Leader Mitch McConnell denounced it soon after its introduction during a news conference at the Capitol where Scott was present. McConnell said it would not be part of the Republican agenda if (or when) the GOP regains the Senate majority.

Kilmeade asked a question about that, which Scott deftly sidestepped.