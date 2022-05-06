May 6, 2022
Ruth’s List backs Aramis Ayala in Attorney General race

Scott PowersMay 6, 2022

Aramis Ayala
Ayala faces Daniel Uhlfelder in the Democratic Primary Election.

Former State Attorney Aramis Ayala has the endorsement of Ruth’s List Florida for her Attorney General campaign.

The endorsement from Ruth’s List Florida, a group dedicated to electing Democratic women who support abortion rights in Florida, lends credence to Ayala’s bid for statewide office after she abruptly switched to that campaign from her struggling campaign for Congress earlier this spring.

Ayala is in a Democratic Primary Election battle with Santa Rosa Beach lawyer Daniel Uhlfelder.

When speaking earlier this week on abortion rights in a potential post-Roe v. Wade legal environment, Uhlfelder took a much stronger position than Ayala’s on what he would do. Uhlfelder said that if abortion is banned in Florida, he would refuse to prosecute women for receiving abortions or doctors for providing them. Ayala said she would assess the constitutionality of any such ban before deciding whether to enforce it.

They both want a shot at Republican Attorney General Ashley Moody, a steadfast opponent of abortion.

In a news release announcing the Ayala endorsement, Ruth’s List noted that Ayala made history as Florida’s first Black State Attorney when she was elected in 2016 in Florida’s 9th Judicial Circuit, serving Orange and Osceola counties. If elected Attorney General, she would be Florida’s first African American in that position as well.

The organization also cited her reform work in JC 9, where she served one term. Ruth’s List credits her with working “to build safer and healthier communities, create innovative pre-trial diversion programs, establish new police accountability and oversight reforms, and construct initiatives to support victims of domestic violence.”

Lucy Sedgwick, president of Ruth’s List Florida, said the organization intends to help her break another glass ceiling.

“She’s a passionate civil rights advocate and proven leader who would bring a wealth of experience to the AG’s office,” Sedgwick said in the news release. “Ruth’s List knows that our communities are stronger when women lead and we’re committed to seeing Aramis make history as Florida’s first Black Attorney General.”

In the news release, Ayala said, “As extremist politicians attack Floridians’ personal freedoms, it is critical that our elected officials lead by the values that reflect the will of the people. As Florida’s next Attorney General, I will stand boldly against injustice and ensure law and order protects the rights and dignity of everyone who calls our state home.”

Scott Powers

Scott Powers is an Orlando-based political journalist with 30+ years’ experience, mostly at newspapers such as the Orlando Sentinel and the Columbus Dispatch. He covers local, state and federal politics and space news across much of Central Florida. His career earned numerous journalism awards for stories ranging from the Space Shuttle Columbia disaster to presidential elections to misplaced nuclear waste. He and his wife Connie have three grown children. Besides them, he’s into mystery and suspense books and movies, rock, blues, basketball, baseball, writing unpublished novels, and being amused. Email him at [email protected]

