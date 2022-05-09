Joe Henderson: Correcting disinformation isn’t the same as stifling dissent

Gov. Ron DeSantis wants the Disinformation Governance Board to die a quick and painful death.

That’s the board President Joe Biden announced last month to counter inaccurate information passed off as truth. You know, things like insisting rigged voting machines credited Biden with ballots cast for what’s-his-name from Mar-a-Lago.

Or that COVID-19 vaccines contained microchips that could track a person’s every move. That’s so residents of the deep state could know where you are at all times.

“What they are doing to try to stifle dissent to try to elevate a chosen political narrative that’s endorsed by the regime and to try to marginalize dissenters is not what a free society is all about,” DeSantis said. “What they will use that for, I believe, is to feed the social media platforms with what they want to be censored and not want to be censored.”

Well, if anyone would know about elevating a chosen political narrative endorsed by the regime, it would be the Governor.

The recent Legislative Session was more about slaying straw men than accomplishing things that actually benefit citizens.

But I digress.

It’s inconsistent for DeSantis to complain about the free flow of information after he has spent so much time pushing his narrative on many things. That, of course, is his right just as it is the Board’s right to offer, oh, what did they call it?

Alternative facts.

No one is trying to stifle dissent, especially when we see the consequences of state-controlled media every day in Russia. Dissent is a way of life in America, and it should be. I agree with the Governor that robust debate about multiple points of view is healthy and necessary.

What we’ve seen, however, is not debate. Too often, it’s dangerous, and people die because of that.

The country just passed the dreadful milestone of 1 million deaths from COVID-19. Who knows how many thousands of people would be alive today if they didn’t believe the quackery they saw online about vaccines as gospel?

To the Governor’s point, people should immediately expose misinformation, whether from the left or right. That’s what medical experts — you know, folks who actually studied medicine — did when DeSantis berated school students in Tampa for wearing facemasks.

That didn’t stifle dissent. It was a wide-ranging rebuke from people who know more about medicine than the Governor does. Correction is not the same as stifling.

DeSantis supports the Elon Musk takeover of Twitter because, he said, the billionaire will “open it up.”

Twitter, lest we forget, was Donald Trump’s megaphone to amplify his baseless claim that mysterious forces stole the 2020 election. His lying tweets contributed directly to the Jan. 6 insurrection, where people died.

That’s why Twitter banned him.

Honestly, though, I am suspicious about the value of the Disinformation Governance Board. People are unlikely to believe anything that conflicts with their narrative.

If anything, that Board will give DeSantis an even bigger platform. He can rail against Government Speak while participating in Government Speak.

It’s genius.