Last Call for 5.11.22 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

Last Call — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics.

First Shot

The Florida Historic Capitol will be lit up blue tonight through next Tuesday in recognition of National Police Week.

Gov. Ron DeSantis ordered the ceremonial lighting by issuing a proclamation praising the work of law enforcement officers and highlighting pro-police policies in the state.

“In Florida, we back the blue,” DeSantis said in a news release. “While some states talk about defunding the police, we fund the police and then some because we respect the work they do to keep all of us safe. This week, we honor the men, women, and their families who have dedicated their lives to protecting our communities.”

Notably, DeSantis called attention to the police recruitment incentives package (HB 3) that he signed into law earlier this year.

The Florida Law Enforcement Recruitment Bonus Payment Program provides new officers with $5,000 signing bonuses and provides funding for law enforcement training for both new officers and officers from other states who relocate to Florida.

The legislation also provides law enforcement officers who adopt a child from within the state child welfare system with a $10,000 benefit or a $25,000 benefit for adopting a child with special needs.

The Governor’s decision to light the Capitol blue was welcomed by the Florida Police Chiefs Association.

“The Florida Police Chiefs Association is honored that Gov. DeSantis will help “Paint The Town Blue” and illuminate the Old Capitol complex in blue lights for the entire week as a visible token of support for the dedicated service and courageous deeds of law enforcement officers, and the contributions they have made to the security and well-being of all people,” said FPCA President and Daytona Beach Shores Public Safety Department Director Stephan Dembinsky.

Dembinsky also thanked DeSantis “for his unwavering support for Florida’s law enforcement.”

Evening Reads

—“Judge says Gov. Ron DeSantis’ congressional map violates state constitution” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics

—“DeSantis needs to get his story straight on inflation” via Peter Coy of The New York Times

—“Florida Democrats struggle to find spotlight in race against DeSantis” via Kirby Wilson and Romy Ellenbogen of the Tampa Bay Times

—“‘Stop being so doom and gloom’: Democrats launch $15M effort to ‘Blue Shift Florida’” via Gary Fineout of POLITICO Florida

—“The Democrats’ Midterm identity crisis” via Ronald Brownstein of The Atlantic

—“Why polling about abortion hides the true complexity of what Americans think” via Louis Jacobson of PolitiFact

—“Federal judge dismisses lawsuit over bill to dissolve Disney’s Reedy Creek” via Renzo Downey of Florida Politics

—“Teacher pay delays frustrate Florida’s Board of Education” via Andrew Atterbury of POLITICO Florida

—“DeSantis raises more than $10M in April” via Scott Powers of Florida Politics

—“Christina Meredith announces run for HD 17” via Wes Wolfe of Florida Politics

—“Social-media regulations expand globally as Elon Musk plans Twitter takeover” via Kim Mackrael and Rhiannon Hoyle of The Wall Street Journal

—“What killed the whales? Two found dead off the Florida Keys, and one towed to a marina” via David Goodhue and Gwen Filosa of the Miami Herald

Quote of the Day

“That’s absolutely my goal and it doesn’t matter how much coffee I gotta drink to make it happen.”

— Leon Circuit Judge Layne Smith, saying he intends to issue a written order on Florida’s congressional map Thursday.

Bill Day’s Latest

Breakthrough Insights