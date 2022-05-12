Garrett Dennis stretches cash lead in HD 14 Democratic Primary

Though fundraising is not robust for either of the two Democrats running for what will be an open seat in Duval County’s House District 14, Jacksonville City Councilman Garrett Dennis had the April advantage over opponent Mincy Pollock.

The April totals, like the aggregate hauls thus far, were modest: Dennis raised a little more than $11,000 in total, with Pollock adding a little more than $8,600.

Dennis now has more than $57,000 on hand between his campaign account and that of his political committee, Forward Progress. Pollock has a little more than $31,000 on hand between his campaign account and his political committee, All Things Common.

Dennis had a number of recognizable donors, including Democratic mayoral candidate Donna Deegan, City Council hopeful Joshua Hicks, and W.C. Gentry.

Traditionally Republican donors continued to contribute to Pollock in April, meanwhile, specifically Michael Munz of the Dalton Agency

HD 14 encompasses territory in Northwest Duval County, and one interesting wrinkle in this current Primary field is that neither candidate lives in the district. Pollock lives in the 32258 zip code in southern Duval County, which would put him in the new House District 17, a Republican-leaning district. Dennis lives in the Argyle Forest area, and if he was running where he currently lives, it would be in the new House District 12, another Republican stronghold.

A third candidate, La’Ciara Masline, is running as a no party affiliation candidate, and were she to qualify for the ballot, the Democratic Primary between Dennis and Pollock would be closed, a potentially meaningful condition if Pollock could find a way to draw on Republican and NPA votes the way former Rep. Kim Daniels did in a 2018 Primary for the same seat.

Masline’s campaign is in the red after three months, having spent more than it has raised. Meanwhile, mystery surrounds her bid. Her treasurer is based in Tennessee and is linked to an outfit called the Kingdom Conservative Party.

Current Rep. Angie Nixon is running for a second term in the House, but redistricting moved her home to House District 13.