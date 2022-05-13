May 13, 2022
‘A dynamic advocate and voice’: Paul Renner endorses Juan Fernandez-Barquin for re-election
Image via MyFloridaHouse.gov.

Jesse Scheckner

Juan Fernandez-Barquin House Pic
Renner called Fernandez-Barquin ‘a conservative champion’ who fights to protect Floridians’ freedoms.

As Miami-Dade County Rep. Juan Fernandez-Barquin seeks a third term in the House, he can count among his supporters the soon-to-be House Speaker.

In a Friday press note from the Florida House Republican Campaign Committee, Speaker-designate Paul Renner announced he is endorsing Fernandez-Barquin’s re-election effort, calling the 39-year-old Miami-Dade native “a conservative champion” whose efforts to protect Floridians’ liberties has made Florida “the freest state in our country.”

“He is a dynamic advocate and voice for South Florida and the voters of his district,” Renner said in a statement. “I am proud to stand with Rep. Fernandez-Barquin in his bid for re-election.”

Fernandez-Barquin represents House District 118, which spans an unincorporated portion of Miami-Dade, including parts of the Crossings, Hammocks, Kendale Lakes, Kendall West and Tamiami neighborhoods.

His support among the district’s constituents has strengthened over the past two election cycles. He won office in 2018 with more than 53% of ballots cast in his favor. Two years later, he improved his margin of victory, securing more than 65% of the vote.

He faces two challengers this year: Republican local businessman Daniel Sotelo and Democratic former Miami-Dade Community Council member Johnny Farias.

As of April 30, Fernandez-Barquin had raised more than $375,000 this election cycle. Sotelo held $184,000. Farias trailed both with about $85,000.

In an accompanying statement, Fernandez-Barquin expressed gratitude for Renner’s endorsement and echoed Renner’s assertion that he and their Republican colleagues in the House have “fiercely fought” to uphold the freedoms of those living in the Sunshine State.

“I look forward to continuing this fight for liberty and conservative values in the free state of Florida,” he said. “I’m incredibly humbled and honored to have Speaker-designate Renner’s support and look forward to working closely with him to continue bettering the lives of Floridians.”

Jesse Scheckner

Jesse Scheckner has covered South Florida with a focus on Miami-Dade County since 2012.

