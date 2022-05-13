Ashley Moody blasts White House for ‘unconscionable coverup’ of Mexican border crisis

Attorney General Ashley Moody on Friday asserted to a national television audience that the Joe Biden administration participated in an “unconscionable coverup” of the real conditions at the Mexican border.

Moody, appearing on the Fox News Channel’s “America Reports,” contended that “from the moment Biden took office” America has seen a “step-by-step breakdown of our immigration system,” facilitated by Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.

Promoting a document obtained by discovery in ongoing litigation with the federal government that showed federal officials are “posturing/preparing for a possible increase in migrant activity due to an increase in large-group activity,” Moody suggested the “U.S. Customs and Border Protection Overview of the Southwest Border” eight-pager showed critics were right when saying the Biden administration was botching the border issues.

“All the while, Mayorkas was saying they were effectively handling the border, there’s nothing to see there,” Moody said, but that wasn’t the case.

Moody argued the document demonstrates the Biden administration knows “transnational criminal organizations are facilitating, organizing and profiting millions from the illegal immigration into our country” and that the administration also understands the “significant safety implications” of cross-border traffic.

In a media release Friday afternoon, the AG offered more of the same pitched condemnation.

“This is a shocking discovery. It contradicts what the Biden administration has been telling the American people and shows that the Mexican drug cartels are profiting off the mass migration of unvetted immigrants to fund an increase in violence at the border,” Moody asserted.

“We are in the midst of a national opioid crisis and the deadliest drugs are being smuggled into our country from Mexico. President Biden knows this, yet he continues to double down on his terrible immigration policies knowing full well these policies are emboldening and enriching the very drug cartels who are profiting off the deaths of thousands of Americans.”

During the Fox News hit, Moody also found a moment to offer another diss of Nina Jankowicz, a Wilson Center scholar and Democratic partisan who heads up the new Disinformation Governance Board Moody previously said was “straight out of ‘1984’,” the oft-cited 1949 novel by George Orwell.

The AG delved into a new pop culture reference Friday, as she called Jankowicz “a disinformation czar who calls herself Mary Poppins … someone with a spoonful of sugar to help the medicine go down on the American public.”