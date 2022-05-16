Personnel note: Katia Saint Fleur joins Converge Public Strategies

South Florida governmental consultant Katia Saint Fleur is joining Miami-based public affairs firm Converge Public Strategies as a Government Relations Advisor.

Saint Fleur spent six years in the state Capitol working as a legislative aide to former Senate Minority Leader Oscar Braynon. She worked on appropriations and policy matters spanning several silos, including health care, children and families, transportation, financial services, property, technology and criminal justice.

In addition to her experience in Tallahassee, Saint Fleur has twice worked as a senior partnership specialist at the U.S. Department of Commerce in 2010 and 2020. She forged partnerships between the federal government, businesses, and nonprofits to support Census activities.

She has led Miami-based governmental consulting firm KSF and Associates since 2016, and in 2021 she was elected to the Miami Shores Village Council. Saint Fleur holds a degree in journalism from Clark Atlanta University and began her career as a journalist with the NBC affiliate in Columbus, Georgia.

At Converge, Saint Fleur will assist the firm on local, state, and federal issues.

“Katia brings the perfect combination of relationships, experience and energy to Converge. We are excited to bring her talents to our firm’s clients,” said Converge Public Strategies Chairman Jonathan Kilman.

Converge Public Strategies, previously known as Converge Government Affairs, is a national firm that provides state, local, and multistate government affairs services, communications services and digital services to private and public sector clients.

In addition to its Miami headquarters, Converge has a presence in Orlando, Jacksonville, Tallahassee, and major cities, such as New York City, Chicago, New Orleans, and Houston.