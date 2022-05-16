May 16, 2022
Linda Chaney endorses Jennifer Wilson in HD 59 race
Jennifer Wilson notches up another solid endorsement.

Jennifer Wilson ART
Chaney was first elected to the Florida House in 2020.

St. Pete Beach Republican Rep. Linda Chaney is endorsing Jennifer Wilson for state House District 59.

Chaney, who was first elected to the Florida House in 2020, is also a former St. Pete Beach City Commissioner known for her extensive experience in community service.

“Jennifer Wilson is a thoughtful, compassionate Pinellas County common-sense conservative. We need more women in the Florida Legislature like Jennifer so we can continue to protect Florida families, safeguard parents’ rights and help Governor DeSantis keep Florida free,” Chaney said in a statement.

In addition to Chaney, Rep. Nick DiCeglie also endorsed Wilson as his preferred successor for the House seat.

“Representative Chaney is a tenacious problem-solver who stands up for what she believes in and fights for our coastal communities in Pinellas County,” Wilson said in a statement. “When it comes to women’s health, water quality and our tourist-driven economy, Linda Chaney has never met a challenge she didn’t rise to. I am excited to work with her in the Florida House, and honored to have her support.”

The Republican Primary for HD 59 includes Wilson, conservative Bay News 9 commentator Berny Jacques and Navy physician Dipak Dinanath Nadkarni.

Wilson launched her campaign in early September and has so far amassed $133,130, which includes $52,610 worth of self-funding.

She previously worked for former Sens. Victor CristTom Lee and Jack Latvala, as well as former Rep. Alan Hays, who served in the Senate and then as the Lake County Supervisor of Elections. She also previously worked as a lobbyist for Shumaker Advisors Florida after leaving the Florida office of the firm Adams and Reese in 2018.

Wilson holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of South Florida, where she was active in the College Republicans club and student government. Wilson also serves as a member of Keep Pinellas Beautiful, and she counsels veterans and homeless families at various free legal clinics.

HD 59 covers the middle chunk of Pinellas County. Park Boulevard now serves as the southern border for the district. Largo falls in the district, with the city limits forming the northern border.

Kelly Hayes

Kelly Hayes studied journalism and political science at the University of Florida. Kelly was born and raised in Tampa Bay. A recent graduate, she enjoys government and legal reporting. She has experience covering the Florida Legislature as well as local government, and is a proud Alligator alum. You can reach Kelly at [email protected]

