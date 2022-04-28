Nick DiCeglie endorses Jennifer Wilson as his preferred successor

State Rep. Nick DiCeglie is endorsing lawyer Jennifer Wilson as his preferred successor as she runs for the House District 59 seat.

DiCeglie said Wilson’s public service attracted his endorsement. As a lawyer, Wilson focuses on civil litigation. She also provides pro bono work for Bridging Freedom Tampa Bay, a nonprofit that offers safe houses for victims of child trafficking.

“Jennifer Wilson is a devoted public servant who truly cares about the well-being of our community. She understands the harm that mandates and lockdowns caused on our small businesses, and I trust her to fight for the conservative values that make Pinellas great. She has my full endorsement,” DiCeglie said in a statement.

DiCeglie previously endorsed Alen Tomczak as his successor, but Tomczak withdrew from the race after being called to active duty with the Florida National Guard. With Tomczak out of the race, the Republican Primary now includes Wilson, conservative Bay News 9 commentator Berny Jacques and Navy physician Dipak Dinanath Nadkarni.

“Nick is an incredible leader and fighter for hardworking Floridians,” Wilson said in a statement.

“As a State Representative, he has been a tireless champion of conservative family values and joined Governor DeSantis in the fight to protect our veterans and first responders, and the freedoms we enjoy as Americans. I am honored to have his support and look forward to working with him on the issues that matter most to our friends and neighbors in Pinellas County.”

Wilson launched her campaign in early September and has so far amassed more than $127,130 in funding.

She previously worked for former Sens. Victor Crist, Tom Lee and Jack Latvala, as well as former Rep. Alan Hays, who served in the Senate and then as the Lake County Supervisor of Elections. She also previously worked as a lobbyist for Shumaker Advisors Florida after leaving the Florida office of the firm Adams and Reese in 2018.

Wilson holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of South Florida, where she was active in the College Republicans club and student government. Wilson also serves as a member of Keep Pinellas Beautiful, and she counsels veterans and homeless families at various free legal clinics.

HD 59 covers the middle chunk of Pinellas County. Park Boulevard now serves as the southern border for the district. Largo falls in the district, with the city limits forming the northern border.