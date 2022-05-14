May 14, 2022
Small plane crashes on bridge near Miami, striking an SUV
Image via AP.

Police Tape
There are no known fatalities so far.

A small plane with three people aboard crashed Saturday on a bridge near Miami, striking an SUV with three occupants, the Federal Aviation Administration reported.

The single-engine Cessna 172 departed from Hollywood-Fort Lauderdale International Airport bound for Key West and soon lost power, the FAA said. The plane burst into flames after crashing.

Drone video on social media showed the plane crumpled on the Haulover Inlet Bridge with a damaged SUV nearby. A man can be seen scrambling from the plane and being helped by others to the side of the roadway just before the aircraft became engulfed in flames.

The Miami Herald reports at least one person was taken to a hospital, but there were no known fatalities.

Associated Press

