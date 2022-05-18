CDR Maguire acquires Evolution Engineering Consultants as it expands in Florida

CDR Maguire announced Wednesday that it has acquired Evolution Engineering Consultants, an FDOT prequalified construction engineering and inspection services firm based out of Jupiter.

In the announcement, CDR Maguire said Evolution Engineering Consultants will help it continue growing in the Florida market and assist its FDOT and Turnpike clients by expanding its engineering capabilities while delivering the newest innovations, approaches, and technologies in construction.

“Over the last year, CDR Maguire’s Engineering Division strongly entered the Florida market, winning both prime and subcontracts within the Florida Turnpike Enterprise and multiple FDOT districts,” said H. Daniel Cessna, the President of CDR Maguire’s Engineering Division.

“We are pleased to have Scott Case join our team as Senior Vice President, bringing 27 years of experience in design, construction, and project management of large-scale transportation projects. Scott is a well-known project manager and key leader in the Florida market, with a track record of attracting the best talent and pursuing significant projects.”

Case, the CEO of EEC, added, “The acquisition by CDR Maguire serves to catalyze the company as a forward-thinking leader and industry benchmark in performance, processes, and practices — providing our clients the opportunity to access an enhanced service portfolio over a larger geographic area. EEC remains committed to supporting our clients’ mission-critical requirements.”

Evolution Engineering Consultants provides construction management oversight and materials testing on heavy civil projects to ensure they are built in compliance with design plans, specifications, and state/federal regulations.

“CDR Maguire continues to build on our rich and proud history, over 80 years, in the development of our nation’s transportation network and infrastructure, paving the way to innovation and success for our clients,” CDR Enterprises President Carlos Duart said. “The acquisition of the Evolution Engineering Consultants Team will further build upon CDR Maguire’s Engineering Division capabilities to ensure more technological resources and additional capacity to take on more complex projects.”