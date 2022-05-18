Last Call for 5.18.22 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

Last Call — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics.

First Shot

Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis wants Floridians to be aware that credit bureaus can sell their data to lenders without their consent.

Patronis said credit bureaus are selling “trigger leads,” whereby lenders purchase lists of data on consumers who have characteristics that the lender is looking for.

When consumers apply for loans and their credit is run, their information can then be sold to lenders who can use it to make unsolicited loan offers. Recent reports indicate some lenders are being misleading about who they are when they solicit consumers, raising red flags for potential identity theft.

“Not only does this create a market for unwanted telemarketing calls, but it also puts consumers’ data in danger and exposes personal financial information to fraud and identity theft. Florida consumers should beware of this practice and learn tips to avoid having your data unwillingly sold to the highest bidder,” he said.

Patronis added that he has sent a letter to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau Director Rohit Chopra and all three major credit reporting agencies to express concern about “trigger leads” and request that consumers be given a chance to opt out of having their data sold, which “would create a much easier path for consumers to opt-out than requiring them to call a credit bureau or go to an opt-out website.”

In the meantime, Patronis recommended consumers manually opt out by visiting OptOutPrescreen.com or calling 1-888-5-OPTOUT (888-567-8688). Consumers may also freeze their credit so lenders they are not doing business with cannot see their information. Registering with the National Do Not Call Registry could also cut down on some telemarketing calls.

Evening Reads

—“‘Beware what you wish for’: 5 takeaways from a key primary night” via David Siders of POLITICO

—“The $1 trillion storm: How a single hurricane could rupture the world economy” via Geoff Dembicki of Vice

—“Gov. Ron DeSantis’ office considered a bill to target libel laws, records show” via Skyler Swisher of the Orlando Sentinel

—“Florida Constitution shields abortion rights — but might not for much longer” via Michael Moline of the Florida Phoenix

—“A Republican congressional candidate in Florida paid her home energy bill using campaign funds, potentially violating federal law” via Kimberly Leonard of Business Insider

—“Policy changes approved by state insurance commissioner violate policyholders’ rights, lawsuit says” via Ron Hurtibise of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel

—“New national poll shows Rick Scott unpopular across demographic divides” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics

—“Plea deal by ex-U.S. Rep. Corrine Brown settles indictment that ended career in Congress” via Steve Patterson of The Florida Times-Union

—“Miami-Dade home rental costs explode. Oceanfront area leads with 2-year 115% spike.” via Rebecca San Juan of the Miami Herald

—“Florida rents are high, but Charlie Crist exaggerates with New York market comparison” via Yacob Reyes of PolitiFact

—“What the Primaries reveal about the future of Trumpism” via Ronald Brownstein of The Atlantic

—“A weekend of violence punctuates generations of hate” via Robin Givhan of The Washington Post

Quote of the Day

“Honestly, (Joe) Biden should be given an honorary membership in the Mexican drug cartels, because nobody has done more to help the cartels than Biden with his open border policies.”

— Gov. Ron DeSantis, criticizing the President’s border policies.

Bill Day’s Latest

Breakthrough Insights