Rick Scott attaboys Elon Musk’s Democratic diss

A U.S. Senator from Florida joined on Wednesday a wave of Republican approval for entrepreneur Elon Musk, who said he was disinclined to vote for Democrats earlier this week, and would vote for some Republicans going forward.

Sen. Rick Scott, appearing in the opening segment of Fox Business Tonight, credited Musk with saying what lots of people believe.

“I think every American’s thinking this way,” Scott said in response to a question from host Dagen McDowell, saying the Joe Biden administration was “bad for all American families.”

“I agree with Elon Musk: you can’t vote for Democrats right now,” added Scott, the chair of the National Republican Senatorial Committee, the re-election arm of the Senate GOP.

Scott compared the Biden administration to an “ostrich” trying to “play the blame game,” as he moved away from Musk and toward more familiar talking points as the interview progressed.

Musk, the Tesla CEO who recently made overtures to buy Twitter, has telegraphed a shift away from the left wing. On a recent iteration of the All-In Podcast, Musk said he was fed up with the Democrats.

“I have voted overwhelmingly for Democrats, historically – overwhelmingly. Like I’m not sure, I might never have voted for a Republican, just to be clear,” Musk said. “Now this election, I will.”

“The issue here is that the Democrat Party is overly controlled by the unions and by the trial lawyers — particularly the class action lawyers,” Musk added, as reported by Fox Business. “And generally if you see something that is not in the interest of the people on the Democrat side, it’s going to come because of unions — which is just another form of monopoly — and the trial lawyers.”

Musk has predicted a “dirty tricks campaign” against him now that he is open to voting Republican.