May 19, 2022
‘Encanto’ could debut ‘soon’ at Disney World

Ryan Nicol

Disney_World_-_Entrance_sign_-_by_inkiboo
'What was really just wonderful in the music, elements of that could be incorporated into the park experience.'

You might see “Encanto” coming to the theme parks soon, the Walt Disney Company’s chief financial officer said this week.

Christine McCarthy hinted that Disney’s hit movie which had the No. 1 song “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” could be the next IP popping up at the parks when McCarthy spoke at the Annual MoffettNathanson Media and Communications Summit Wednesday.

“Something that’s not yet really in the parks, but I think you will see it soon is something like ‘Encanto,’” McCarthy said. “What was really just wonderful in the music, elements of that could be incorporated into the park experience.”

“Encanto” came up as McCarthy discussed how the parks stay relevant. Disney World is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year but it’s a constantly evolving place. Disney is constantly making updates every season or pulling from its new content, like “Encanto.”

“Some of it will be transitory, some of it will be more permanent. Certainly when we put a Marvel Avengers campus, that’s more permanent, but we can do things with entertainment that really are relevant,” McCarthy said.

She didn’t provide further details how “Encanto” could be used whether Disney built a new theme park ride, a show or something else based on the 2021 film.

In her talk, McCarthy also warned investors not to expect big percentage year-over-year gains for the theme parks division because it’s becoming difficult for the parks to keep recording major gains as guests spend more on tickets, merchandise, food and drinks.

Earlier this month, the company disclosed the parks, experiences and products division generated $6.7 billion in second-quarter revenue.

“Now we still expect growth,” McCarthy said. “You will have the percentage increase versus the prior year, which was also high, but it won’t be as much.”

During the Q&A, McCarthy was asked what Wall Street doesn’t understand about the Disney theme parks.

McCarthy said analysts don’t fully appreciate how much the employees and the creativity bring Disney World, Disneyland and the international parks to life.

“When you see the people working in the park, they are there to make you have a great time. And they are so engaged. …  A lot of them get into character. It’s actually really amusing to watch them. … These people love their jobs. Can you imagine if everyone loves their job like that?” McCarthy said. “They are there to entertain you.”

She joked, “What do they feed these people? I mean, this is a wonderful, wonderful environment, because people want to have you have a good time.”

“The other thing I think it’s underestimated is creativity,” McCarthy said, mentioning the new Star Wars-themed hotel that opened this year in Hollywood Studios. “We don’t even call it a hotel. It’s the interactive immersive experience. … You go in there, and you see creativity that you can’t experience anyplace else. It’s not like you’re just going on a ride. No, you’re going into an experience.”

“Unless you’re there with your eyes open …  I don’t think people appreciate that,” she concluded.

Ryan Nicol

Ryan Nicol covers news out of South Florida for Florida Politics. Ryan is a native Floridian who attended undergrad at Nova Southeastern University before moving on to law school at Florida State. After graduating with a law degree he moved into the news industry, working in TV News as a writer and producer, along with some freelance writing work. If you'd like to contact him, send an email to [email protected]

