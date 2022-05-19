May 19, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Paul Renner endorses Alex Andrade re-election bid
Image via Colin Hackley.

Ryan NicolMay 19, 20223min0

Related Articles

2022Headlines

New Rick Scott ad targets ‘incompetent and confused’ Joe Biden

HeadlinesInfluence

Expiration of public health emergency, enhanced tax credits could surge state’s uninsured rolls

HeadlinesInfluence

FEC complaint targets six-figure ‘straw donor’ to Ron DeSantis, Wilton Simpson, Francis Suarez

FLAPOL042022CH032
'Alex Andrade is the leader Northwest Florida needs.'

Speaker-Designate Paul Renner announced he is backing Republican Rep. Alex Andrade as Andrade pursues a third term representing House District 2.

The district, under new maps approved by the Legislature, covers portions of Escambia and Santa Rosa counties and is centered on the coastal portion of Pensacola.

“Alex Andrade is the leader Northwest Florida needs,” Renner said in a Thursday statement announcing his support for Andrade’s bid.

“He is a strong conservative that honors the pro-military community he represents, he is a fierce advocate for life, and he will continue to be a champion for small businesses. I look forward to working with Rep. Andrade and to welcoming him back to Tallahassee to continue the good work he is doing for Florida’s Panhandle.”

Renner is also running for re-election in the Palm Coast-based District 19, which runs along the eastern coast of North Florida. He’s already earned the blessing of Gov. Ron DeSantis in his re-election effort.

Now, the man who is preparing to lead House Republicans following the November election is endorsing Andrade in a race featuring four other candidates, two of whom are Republicans.

“Northwest Florida has shown tremendous grit through natural and man-made disasters during my time in office. I have been honored to serve my constituents in responding to the terrorist attack at NAS Pensacola, threats to our freedoms during COVID-19, Hurricane Sally, and the collapse of the Pensacola Bay Bridge; and I’m grateful for leaders like Speaker-designate Renner, who has always been there for us when I’ve called on him,” Andrade said.

“I will always fight to keep Florida free and honor the sacrifice of our brave men and women of the armed forces, first responders, and their families. I am grateful to Speaker-designate Renner for his support and look forward to working with him and Gov. DeSantis to continue fighting for our conservative values in Tallahassee.”

Jordan Karr and Jon Gregory Litton are also listed as Republican candidates in HD 2, according to the Division of Elections. Andy Romagnano and Carollyn Rabeca Taylor are running as Democrats.

HD 2 is a safe seat for Republicans. The district went for DeSantis by nearly 17 percentage points in 2018. In 2020, it went for former President Donald Trump by nearly 14 percentage points.

Post Views: 0

Ryan Nicol

Ryan Nicol covers news out of South Florida for Florida Politics. Ryan is a native Floridian who attended undergrad at Nova Southeastern University before moving on to law school at Florida State. After graduating with a law degree he moved into the news industry, working in TV News as a writer and producer, along with some freelance writing work. If you'd like to contact him, send an email to [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousFlorida first responders' communication network gets big update

nextCharlie Crist unveils property insurance plan as lawmakers set for Special Session

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Daniel Figueroa, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Mike Wright, and Tristan Wood.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories