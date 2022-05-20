May 20, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

COVID-19 cases rising again in Florida

Scott PowersMay 20, 20223min0

Related Articles

Epilogue-TrumpHeadlines

Donald Trump pays $110K fine, must submit paperwork to end contempt

HeadlinesTallahassee

Markel Trial Day 5: State lights fuses; a Latin King breaks code; Corbitt spills data; Wendi takes a weird route

HeadlinesSouth Florida

Gov. DeSantis appoints two to North Broward Hospital District Board

COVID-19 Visual concept - Coronavirus COVID-19 biohazard sign with flags of the states of USA. State of Florida flag. Pandemic stop Novel Coronavirus outbreak covid-19 3D illustration.
Florida recorded more than 55,000 new cases last week, the most since February.

Florida recorded more than 55,000 new cases of COVID-19 in the week through Wednesday, the highest seven-day total seen since the winter 2022 surge was waning in early February.

Florida’s latest case tally from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 55,390 over seven days through Wednesday, was a third higher than the week before. It tallied eight times as many cases as Florida recorded during the spring nadir in early April.

The week running through Wednesday represents the CDC’s most current data for all 50 states. Only California, with 77,000 cases, and New York, with 71,000, saw more new cases emerge during the week. Illinois was fourth with 42,000 new cases last week.

Florida has now topped 6 million confirmed COVID-19 cases through the 27-month pandemic. The Sunshine State’s total through Wednesday was 6,049,740.

COVID-19 deaths remain low in Florida.

During the most recent week, the CDC increased Florida’s confirmed fatality numbers by 137. That marked the fourth week in a row that the fatalities tally increased by less than 200. At the winter surge’s peak, Florida averaged adding more than 1,000 COVID-19 fatalities to its toll each week from late January through early March.

Then things got much better in March, and it looked as if COVID-19 was going away.

Through most of March and early April, Florida recorded fewer than 10,000 new cases per week. Florida recorded just 6,829 new COVID-19 cases in the first full week of April.

This year’s spring pattern seemed in sharp contrast with the spring of 2021 until recent weeks.

Through most of the spring of 2021, Florida saw about 30,000 cases per week for months until late May, when the numbers finally dropped into the 10,000 range. The summer 2021 surge hit in mid-July. Florida was averaging more than 100,000 new cases every seven days by August.

In the most recent week ending Wednesday, all 50 states saw their weekly COVID-19 case counts rise over the previous week.

Florida was one of 21 states that saw its weekly case count climb by at least 30% last week. Kansas, Kentucky, and Mississippi all saw more than 50% increases during the week. Among more populous states, Ohio’s case count jumped by 45%, and California’s by 29%.

Post Views: 0

Scott Powers

Scott Powers is an Orlando-based political journalist with 30+ years’ experience, mostly at newspapers such as the Orlando Sentinel and the Columbus Dispatch. He covers local, state and federal politics and space news across much of Central Florida. His career earned numerous journalism awards for stories ranging from the Space Shuttle Columbia disaster to presidential elections to misplaced nuclear waste. He and his wife Connie have three grown children. Besides them, he’s into mystery and suspense books and movies, rock, blues, basketball, baseball, writing unpublished novels, and being amused. Email him at [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousBill clearing $7.5M for Orlando mother of three boys maimed in trooper crash on Gov. DeSantis' desk

nextGov. DeSantis appoints two to North Broward Hospital District Board

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Daniel Figueroa, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Mike Wright, and Tristan Wood.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories