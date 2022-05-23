Rachel Plakon picks up Paul Renner’s endorsement in HD 36

House Speaker-Designate Paul Renner endorsed Republican Rachel Plakon Monday in her bid for the House District 36 seat.

Plakon, of Lake Mary, faces Rich Santos of Sanford and Angel Perry of Sanford in a Republican Primary Election for HD 36, covering northern Seminole County.

With redistricting, the new district covers Heathrow, Lake Mary, Sanford, Geneva and parts of Longwood and Winter Springs. The western portion was represented by Plakon’s husband, Republican Rep. Scott Plakon, for the past eight years. He is term-limited out.

The district appears to have a slight Democratic lean, based on results of the past couple of General Elections. However, no Democrat has filed to run there.

“Rachel Plakon’s record of service, business experience, and her principled conservative approach to solving problems will make her a leader in Tallahassee,” Renner said in a news release.

“Rachel has worked harder than anyone in this race to make the case that she is ready to lead with a servant’s heart and take on the most challenging issues Florida will face in the years to come. I am excited to work with Rachel because she knows what it takes to win and be a strong voice for her community.”

She has a real estate investment company and investment firm as well a political history that included work for former Gov. Jeb Bush. Plakon also served a stint as President of the Oral Roberts University College Republicans and is a Christian evangelist that has led her to appear on CBN’s The 700 Club.

“I know (Renner) will be a strong Speaker with a vision to provide Floridians with the freedom and opportunity they need to make it through Joe Biden’s failed economic agenda,” Plakon said in the release. “I am committed to fighting for Seminole County and taking on the big issues that will continue to make Florida the best state for children, families and workers.”