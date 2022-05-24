May 24, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Ardian Zika endorses Kevin Steele as preferred successor
Kevin Steele gets a solid endorsement from Mike Fasano.

Kelly HayesMay 24, 20224min0

Related Articles

2022 - LegislativeHeadlines

Orange Sheriff John Mina endorses Tiffany Hughes in HD 39

2022 - LegislativeHeadlines

Victor Torres endorses Tom Keen in HD 35

2022 - LegislativeHeadlines

‘Trusted conservative’ Jessica Baker first on TV in HD 17

Kevin Steele ART
Steele has garnered strong backing from state GOP leaders, including Senate President Wilton Simpson.

State Rep. Ardian Zika is endorsing local business owner Kevin Steele as his successor in the House.

Zika, who was first elected in 2018, announced earlier this month that he would not seek a third term. Zika represented House District 37, but under the new map approved by the Legislature as part of redistricting, he lives in the new House District 55 — the seat Steele is seeking.

“I can think of no better person to continue my fight for American values than Kevin Steele. Kevin is a bold leader who values hard work, a strong education for our kids, and is determined to make life better for every Floridian. He has my complete endorsement to continue our fight to keep Florida Free,” Zika said in a statement.

Steele has rolled out a series of endorsements in May, including Pasco County Rep. Amber Mariano, Pasco County Sheriff Chris Nocco and Pasco County Tax Collector Mike Fasano.

“Ardian Zika is the American Dream personified. He was my voice in the State House and I will work every day to keep the American Dream alive and well as he did as a member of the Florida Legislature,” Steele said in a statement.

Steele’s messaging for his House campaign adopts language Gov. Ron DeSantis has stressed as he runs for re-election this year. He has already garnered strong backing from state GOP leaders, including Senate President Wilton Simpson, who is running for Agriculture Commissioner.

Steele grew up in Tampa Bay and attended the University of South Florida. He later launched a successful data tech company in the health care field.

He came out strong in his first month of fundraising, raising six figures on top of a $250,000 candidate loan.

Steele joins Gabriel Papadopoulos in the Republican Primary to succeed Zika. Papadopoulos filed for the seat in March and has raised $1,660 in donations on top of a $1,135 loan.

The seat is a heavily Republican one, where 60.34% of voters favored Republican Donald Trump in the 2020 Presidential Election and just 38.33% voted for Democrat Joe Biden.

Post Views: 0

Kelly Hayes

Kelly Hayes studied journalism and political science at the University of Florida. Kelly was born and raised in Tampa Bay. A recent graduate, she enjoys government and legal reporting. She has experience covering the Florida Legislature as well as local government, and is a proud Alligator alum. You can reach Kelly at [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousVictor Torres endorses Tom Keen in HD 35

nextGov. DeSantis rebuts Joe Biden framing of gas price hike as 'incredible transition'

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Daniel Figueroa, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Mike Wright, and Tristan Wood.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories