Kevin Steele adds Mike Fasano’s endorsement to HD 55 support

Dade City entrepreneur Kevin Steele continued to solidify early Pasco County Republican establishment support for his House District 55 run, announcing the endorsement from Pasco County Tax Collector Mike Fasano.

Steele moved his candidacy from House District 53 last week after Rep. Ardian Zika announced he would not seek a third term in HD 55.

In a matter of days, Steele roped in key Pasco leadership endorsements from Fasano, a longtime lawmaker before running for Tax Collector, Senate President Wilton Simpson and Pasco County Sheriff Chris Nocco.

Also running for the HD 55 Republican Primary Election nomination is Gabriel Papadopoulos of New Port Richey.

Steele is the founder of DataLink, a health care technology company.

“Kevin Steele is a conservative businessman who will protect the taxpayers and watch over their hard-earned money as if it were his own. He will represent Pasco County well in Tallahassee and has my full endorsement,” Fasano said in a news release issued by Steele’s campaign.

“Mike Fasano is a legend and someone who has served the people of Pasco and Florida well. To have his endorsement means the world and I will work hard every day for the people just as Mike does,” Steele said in the release.

In the new map of House districts, HD 55 covers central Pasco, including parts of New Port Richey, Shady Hills, Land O’ Lakes, and Hudson. Based on the results of the last couple of General Elections, it should have a strong Republican lean.