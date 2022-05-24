Gov. DeSantis rebuts Joe Biden framing of gas price hike as ‘incredible transition’

On Tuesday in Gadsden County, Gov. Ron DeSantis rebutted President Joe Biden’s framing of an increase in gas prices as an “incredible transition.”

“I think these gas prices are a big problem,” the Governor asserted. “So I hope that they would reevaluate that and not view that as an incredible thing.”

Noting the inflationary impacts, DeSantis told a crowd in Havana that he had to “disagree with the President saying this is somehow an incredible opportunity to have this transition.”

DeSantis said the increase was in fact “punishing people at the pump.”

“What are you going to do? Just not go to work all of a sudden?” the Governor contended, predicting further gas price increases related to Memorial Day and summer driving patterns.

DeSantis also cautioned that the impending gas tax holiday, in effect in October before the General Election, won’t do much to help consumers.

“That’ll help, but that’s like 25 cents a gallon,” the Governor warned, saying that fuel increases were reflected in business input costs, creating further inflationary impacts in sectors ranging from groceries to fertilizer sales.

“Even if you make 5, 10% more year over year, if fuel is up 50% and groceries are up 20% and utilities are up, then you’ve actually lost ground potentially,” DeSantis argued.

Biden, in remarks made in Japan, seemed to extol the positive impacts of high gas prices.

“[When] it comes to the gas prices, we’re going through an incredible transition that is taking place. … God willing, when it’s over, we’ll be stronger and the world will be stronger and less reliant on fossil fuels when this is over,” Biden said Monday.

Florida’s gas prices aren’t as bad as some other densely populated states, but AAA — The Auto Club Group attested this week that prices are near record highs and poised to increase further with holiday travel.

“Even though pump prices have moved slightly lower, gas prices on Memorial Day are still forecast to be the holiday’s most expensive yet,” AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins said in a news release.

“A combination of tightening global supplies and strengthening demand are the main culprits behind this unprecedented pain at the pump. Unfortunately, there doesn’t appear to be a quick end in sight. Gas prices are likely to continue fluctuating throughout the summer and remain well above year-ago levels.”