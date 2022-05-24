Orange Sheriff John Mina endorses Tiffany Hughes in HD 39

Democratic candidate Tiffany Hughes has received the endorsement of Orange County Sheriff John Mina in the contest for the open House District 39 seat in Orange and Seminole counties.

Hughes, of Longwood, is one of two Democrats vying for the district, along with three Republicans.

The new district was carved from four other districts in this year’s redistricting process, covering northwestern Orange and southwestern Seminole. The new seat represents Apopka, part of Winter Garden and the Wekiva Springs region, including portions of Altamonte Springs and Longwood.

There are no incumbents.

“Tiffany supports public safety and has the necessary experience to be an effective representative for District 39,” Mina said in a news release issued by Hughes’ campaign.

Hughes, past president of the Orange County branch of the NAACP, manages KBI Staffing Solutions with her husband, Kenneth Hughes. She is a longtime grassroots volunteer in Democratic politics and grassroots efforts and was in the NAACP NextGen Leadership Cohort in 2019. Hughes also attended the Congressional Black Caucus Institute’s political boot camp in 2021.

She faces Luther “Luke” Dowe in the August 23 Democratic Primary Election.

The Republican candidates include Apopka Commissioner Doug Bankson, Orange County Republican Party Chair Charles Hart and Randy Ross.

Results of the past couple of General Elections suggest the district is pretty evenly split between Democrats and Republicans.

“I’m honored to have received Sheriff Mina’s endorsement. I’m grateful for his acknowledgment that I have what it takes to win this seat and represent HD 39 in the state house,” Hughes said in the news release.

“As the past president of the Orange County Branch of the NAACP, I am all too familiar with the issues surrounding policing in America. But I also know that by working together, we create room for change, room for growth, and room for a better relationship where we work alongside our police officers to create safer communities.”