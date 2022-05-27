May 27, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Gov. DeSantis appoints former Education Commish Richard Corcoran to the Board of Governors
buckle your seat belts: The farewell tour continues. Image via Northwest Florida Daily News.

Renzo DowneyMay 27, 20224min0

Related Articles

2022 - CongressionalHeadlines

Thuy Lowe files for another run in CD 10

HeadlinesSouth Florida

Robert McKinzie has has six figures for Broward County Commission race with Bobby DuBose

Epilogue-TrumpHeadlines

Kevin McCarthy, GOP lawmakers escalate standoff with Jan. 6 panel

corcoran desantis
When the BOG meets late next month, Corcoran won't have gone anywhere.

Richard Corcoran may no longer be leading the Department of Education, but Gov. Ron DeSantis is keeping him close.

DeSantis appointed the former Education Commissioner and former House Speaker to the Board of Governors (BOG) of the State University System on Friday. It had been less than a month since Corcoran left the DeSantis administration, a move Corcoran made at the beginning of May.

Corcoran took over at the Department of Education at the start of DeSantis’ tenure and had been among his most prominent and impactful top lieutenants.

The BOG serves as the governing body for the State University System of Florida, which includes all public universities in the Sunshine State.

The BOG has 17 members, including 14 voting members appointed by the Governor. The panel also includes the Education Commissioner, who, beginning Wednesday, will be outgoing Hialeah Republican Sen. Manny Díaz.

Corcoran’s appointment will be subject to the Senate’s confirmation.

The Monday after Corcoran stepped down, Continental Strategies announced the Pasco County Republican would join their team as an equity partner. He will focus on strategic consulting and educational startups. Additionally, he joined Continental PLLC law firm as a partner.

Continental Strategy is a consulting firm with offices in Washington and Coral Gables that advises and lobbies on a wide range of issues and specializes in U.S. and Latin American policies and legislation.

Corcoran also has been the point person for some of DeSantis’ more controversial efforts, ranging from opposition to mask mandates in schools during the coronavirus crisis to this year’s legislation leading to widespread rejection of textbooks after cultural war reviews. Corcoran also backed the Parental Rights in Education law, called the “Don’t Say Gay” law by critics.

Public Schools Chancellor Jacob Oliva has been Interim Commissioner since Corcoran stepped down May 1, and will continue to be Interim Commissioner until Díaz takes over.

As Education Commissioner, Díaz will oversee the transition from the Florida Standards Assessment to a progress monitoring system during the coming school year. DeSantis last month approved the change, which will implement progress monitoring exams three times per year for students in pre-kindergarten through 10th grade. Díaz will also inherit a public school system with a teacher shortage.

Following the meeting when the Board of Education appointed Díaz as Corcoran’s successor, Corcoran said Díaz was the go-to lawmaker on education policy when they overlapped in the Legislature and after Corcoran had been appointed Education Commissioner. His advice to the Senator was to be himself.

“Go out there and be Manny and keep doing what you’re doing, because he’s accomplished a heck of a lot,” Corcoran said. “He’s made us look really good the last four years, and he made me look good in my six years in the Legislature.”

Post Views: 0

Renzo Downey

Renzo Downey covers state government for Florida Politics. After graduating from Northwestern University in 2019, Renzo began his reporting career in the Lone Star State, covering state government for the Austin American-Statesman. Shoot Renzo an email at [email protected] and follow him on Twitter @RenzoDowney.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousThuy Lowe files for another run in CD 10

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Daniel Figueroa, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Mike Wright, and Tristan Wood.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories

Sales Tax Holiday kicks off as forecasters predict intense storm season

This is default text for notification bar
Learn more