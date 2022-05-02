May 2, 2022
Richard Corcoran joining Continental Strategy consulting firm
Image via Colin Hackley.

FLAPOL050817CH07
Education Commissioner heading through revolving door to lobbying, policy firm.

Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran is joining the lobbying firm of Continental Strategies, the firm announced Monday Morning.

Corcoran, a lawyer and former House Speaker, took the role became Education Commissioner at the start of Gov. Ron DeSantis‘ tenure and has been among the most prominent and impactful of the Governor’s top lieutenants.

On March 10 Corcoran announced he would be stepping down.

He is being succeeded by Sen. Manny Díaz, who was appointed Friday by the State Board of Education.

Continental Strategy is a consulting firm with offices in Washington D.C. and Coral Gables that advise and lobbies on a wide range of issues and specialize in U.S. and Latin American policies and legislation.

“We are thrilled that Richard is joining Continental Strategy and Continental PLLC. With his public sector experience coupled with his desire to uphold the rule of law and promote freedom, I have no doubt that his success will only continue in this next chapter of his career,” Carlos Trujillo, president of Continental Strategy, said in a news release.

Corcoran is joining Continental Strategy as an equity partner. He will focus on strategic consulting and educational startups. Additionally, he will join Continental PLLC, law firm as a Partner.

“Carlos and I have been friends for a long time. We soon realized after serving in Florida House together that we had similar beliefs and work ethic. I look forward to this opportunity and continuing to promote our values throughout the state of Florida and beyond,” Corcoran said in the release.

As Education Commissioner, Corcoran pushed through implemented several wide-ranging education reforms, including overhaul of state funding for the state colleges and universities.

The Pasco County Republican also has been point person for some of DeSantis’ more controversial efforts, ranging from opposition to mask mandates in schools during the coronavirus crisis to this year’s legislation leading to widespread rejection of textbooks after cultural war reviews, and the Parental Rights in Education law, called the “Don’t Say Gay” law by critics.

Scott Powers

Scott Powers is an Orlando-based political journalist with 30+ years’ experience, mostly at newspapers such as the Orlando Sentinel and the Columbus Dispatch. He covers local, state and federal politics and space news across much of Central Florida. His career earned numerous journalism awards for stories ranging from the Space Shuttle Columbia disaster to presidential elections to misplaced nuclear waste. He and his wife Connie have three grown children. Besides them, he’s into mystery and suspense books and movies, rock, blues, basketball, baseball, writing unpublished novels, and being amused. Email him at [email protected]

