Florida League of Cities announces municipal Florida Race to Zero scholarship recipients

The Florida League of Cities (FLC) on Tuesday announced a list of nearly two dozen municipalities that will receive scholarships to join the Florida Race to Zero cohort.

Florida Race to Zero is a friendly competition between cities to showcase how they are leading the way to carbon neutrality. The scholarships are provided by the League and will allow the selected municipalities to access the technical assistance and expertise of national and regional organizations.

“Our state is no stranger to climate impacts,” said FLC Executive Director and CEO Jeannie Garner. “The League has seen many cities working to address those impacts in their local communities, but we also recognize that many local governments lack sufficient resources and support to do the same. That’s why we decided to offer these scholarships, to help those cities on their path to sustainability. And supporting Florida’s cities, towns and villages is our top priority at the League, so we’re thrilled to be able to provide this assistance.”

The scholarship recipients will join a Florida Race to Zero “cohort” — a structured, technical assistance training program that will guide participants toward tangible results. Each city will receive assistance with conducting greenhouse gas inventories, developing science-based targets, developing and implementing an action plan, reporting results and more.

The municipalities receiving League scholarships are:

— City of Apopka

— City of Boca Raton

— City of Bowling Green

— City of Cape Coral

— City of Coconut Creek

— City of Cooper City

— City of Coral Gables

— City of DeLand

— City of Delray Beach

— City of Key West

— City of Lake Worth Beach

— City of Miramar

— City of Mount Dora

— City of Oakland Park

— City of Pompano Beach

— City of Sanibel

— City of St. Petersburg

— City of Stuart

— City of Sunny Isles Beach

— Town of Havana

— Village of Miami Shores

— Village of Tequesta