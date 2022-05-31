Daniella Levine Cava hires two to help steer ‘future ready’ economic development in Miami-Dade County

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava has brought on two new staffers to help guide the county’s post-pandemic recovery and boost “future ready” economic development.

Their names may be familiar to locals.

On Tuesday, Levine Cava’s Office announced the hiring of Fernando Casamayor, the county’s new chief innovation and economic development officer, and Michaeljohn Green, who will serve as deputy director of economic development.

Both will play a pivotal role in attracting investments to the county, boosting employment and creating a more equitable local economy that leverages South Florida’s booming tech industry to upskill residents and connect them to new opportunities, Levine Cava said.

“Since the beginning of the pandemic, our community has seen the fastest economic recovery in the country — but it’s more important than ever that we lay the foundation now for a ‘future ready’ economy where all residents can prosper and thrive,” she said in a statement.

“I’m proud to welcome Fernando and Michaeljohn to the team as we work together to grow and diversify our economy, double down on investments in small businesses and local talent, and modernize and streamline the county’s economic development functions to better serve businesses and residents.”

Prior to joining Levine Cava’s administration, Casamayor worked for years as an assistant city manager and Chief Financial Officer for the city of Miami. But his career as a public employee began with Miami-Dade, according to his LinkedIn profile, which lists his past jobs with the county as including budget analyst, assistant tax collector and tax collector.

He is a Miami native and holds a bachelor’s degree in professional studies from Barry University.

Casamayor said he is “honored and humbled to be given this opportunity to positively impact” Miami-Dade’s community.

He added, “Having spent over three decades working across Miami-Dade County and the City of Miami, with a focus on finance, governance and deal negotiation, I’m excited to bring my experience to helping make the Mayor’s vision a reality and rejoin the county family.”

Green previously worked as vice president and director of community development at the Dade County Federal Credit Union, where he helped to create the RISE Miami-Dade Fund. The fund has provided $20 million in low-interest loans to Black-owned small and micro-businesses across the county since COVID-19’s onset.

His background in banking and financial management also includes stints with the Opa-locka Community Development Corporation, BMO Private Bank, Justine Petersen, Microsoft and Bank of America.

He holds a bachelor’s degree in management information systems from Harris Stowe University. This year, Legacy Magazine named him one of the “40 Most Powerful and Influential Black Business Leaders in Miami-Dade,” according to a Miami-Dade press note.

“This is a very exciting time to be part of Mayor Levine Cava’s economic team,” Green said. “Miami-Dade’s economy is booming, but we know too many residents are still unable to tap into that growth. I look forward to crafting policies and initiatives that open opportunities for all and make Miami-Dade the best place to live, work and play in the world.”