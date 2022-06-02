Anna Eskamani endorses Charlie Crist for Governor

State Rep. Anna Eskamani endorsed U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist’s bid for Governor.

“At Team Anna, we’re ‘working for you, and fighting for us’ — and that’s exactly who Charlie Crist is and what he does,” the Orlando Democrat said.

“When he was Governor of Florida, he pushed back against the Republican-dominated Legislature by championing the needs of everyday people. He’s fought for consumer rights and has taken on some of the most influential corporations in the state, like investor-owned utilities and insurance companies. He even vetoed bad education bills, and an anti-abortion bill, while at the same time, expanded the right to vote and access to the polls.”

Eskamani, a progressive leader whose background includes serving as senior director for Planned Parenthood of Southwest and Central Florida, was considered at points to be a prospective candidate for Governor or for Congress. She ultimately chose this cycle to run for re-election in House District 42.

A heavy social media user with more than 76,000 followers on Twitter, her support could prove especially valuable in energizing young voters in a Democratic Primary. One of the most prominent women in Florida politics, she endorsed Crist over Primary competitors Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried and state Sen. Annette Taddeo.

“I trust Charlie to fight for our collective rights and to solve problems, like the affordable housing crisis and climate change,” Eskamani said. “I trust Charlie to champion the needs of our most vulnerable community members, and to work with the best people to get it done. I did not make this decision lightly — but as Democrats we need to unite and stay focused on victory in November. Charlie is the best candidate right now to bring us together and to help build a more prosperous Florida for all.”

Crist embraced the support.

“Representative Anna Eskamani is a true fighter and community leader, and I am proud to earn her support in our campaign’s mission to restore justice and compassion to Florida,” Crist said.

“I’m running for Governor because I love Florida too much to watch as this Governor mounts culture war after culture war to hurt and divide us. Together, our grassroots movement will defeat Ron DeSantis and bring the sunshine back to the Sunshine State.”

The backing comes on the heels of Crist landing the support of the Florida Education Association and other teachers’ unions.