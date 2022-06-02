June 2, 2022
Anna Eskamani endorses Charlie Crist for Governor
Charlie Crist, Anna Eskamani.

Jacob Ogles

Screen Shot 2022-06-02 at 7.14.00 AM
With a heavy reach of social media and a progressive following, the support could loom large in a Democratic Primary.

State Rep. Anna Eskamani endorsed U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist’s bid for Governor.

“At Team Anna, we’re ‘working for you, and fighting for us’ — and that’s exactly who Charlie Crist is and what he does,” the Orlando Democrat said.

“When he was Governor of Florida, he pushed back against the Republican-dominated Legislature by championing the needs of everyday people. He’s fought for consumer rights and has taken on some of the most influential corporations in the state, like investor-owned utilities and insurance companies. He even vetoed bad education bills, and an anti-abortion bill, while at the same time, expanded the right to vote and access to the polls.”

Eskamani, a progressive leader whose background includes serving as senior director for Planned Parenthood of Southwest and Central Florida, was considered at points to be a prospective candidate for Governor or for Congress. She ultimately chose this cycle to run for re-election in House District 42.

A heavy social media user with more than 76,000 followers on Twitter, her support could prove especially valuable in energizing young voters in a Democratic Primary. One of the most prominent women in Florida politics, she endorsed Crist over Primary competitors Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried and state Sen. Annette Taddeo.

“I trust Charlie to fight for our collective rights and to solve problems, like the affordable housing crisis and climate change,” Eskamani said. “I trust Charlie to champion the needs of our most vulnerable community members, and to work with the best people to get it done. I did not make this decision lightly — but as Democrats we need to unite and stay focused on victory in November. Charlie is the best candidate right now to bring us together and to help build a more prosperous Florida for all.”

Crist embraced the support.

“Representative Anna Eskamani is a true fighter and community leader, and I am proud to earn her support in our campaign’s mission to restore justice and compassion to Florida,” Crist said.

“I’m running for Governor because I love Florida too much to watch as this Governor mounts culture war after culture war to hurt and divide us. Together, our grassroots movement will defeat Ron DeSantis and bring the sunshine back to the Sunshine State.”

The backing comes on the heels of Crist landing the support of the Florida Education Association and other teachers’ unions.

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected]

  • Impeach Biden

    June 2, 2022 at 8:53 am

    Wow, liberal wacko Eskamani goes with “blowing in the wind” Crist instead of Fried. Fried is done and Crist stands no chance against DeSantis.

Categories