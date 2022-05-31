‘A long-standing fighter for Florida’s teachers and students’: Education unions back Charlie Crist

U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist’s bid to retake the Governor’s mansion this November just secured the support of the Florida Education Association, the state’s most prominent teachers’ union, representing some 150,000 teachers and faculty at the primary, secondary and college levels.

At a Tuesday news conference in Miami Springs, the FEA, the 30,000-member United Teachers of Dade, and other such unions from across the state announced they are backing Crist over his primary Democratic opponents, Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried and state Sen. Annette Taddeo.

Crist, a former state Senator who served as Florida’s 21st Education Commissioner and 35th Attorney General before assuming the governorship in January 2007, said he is “honored to earn the FEA’s support and the support of teachers’ unions across Florida as we built the movement that will defeat Ron DeSantis.”

“I’m incredibly grateful to receive the support of Florida’s teachers as we build a Florida where our educators have the support they need, the pay they deserve, and the safety they, our students, and their parents should be able to count on,” he said.

“Floridians deserve a Governor who will always stand with our students and teachers, who works to keep partisan politics out of the classroom. As a former statewide Commissioner of Education and public-school kid, I understand how critical good public schools are for our future.”

Locking down the FEA endorsement is a big win for Crist, who has already secured nods from hundreds of current and former elected and community leaders throughout the state and nation. His recent endorsers include state Senate Democratic Leader Pro Tempore Bobby Powell, state Sens. Shevrin Jones, Lori Berman and Tina Polsky; state Reps. Nick Duran and Fentrice Driskell; and Gainesville Mayor Lauren Poe.

According to FEA President Andrew Spar, there is “no question” Crist will be the best Governor for Florida’s students.

“He is genuinely committed to ensuring that every child gets the education that he or she deserves and needs, no matter that child’s race, background, gender identity, sexual orientation, ZIP code or ability,” Spar said.

UTD President Karla Hernandez-Mats called Crist “a long-standing fighter for Florida’s teachers and students,” citing his veto in 2010 of legislation that, among other things, eliminated tenure for newly hired teachers and tied a portion of teacher salaries to test scores.

Crist was a Republican at the time and acted against party lines to nix the bill, which former Gov. Jeb Bush had backed. Hernandez-Mats, whose involvement as a teacher advocate began in opposition to that bill, said UTD is “proud to wholeheartedly support” Crist’s campaign.

“As Florida’s next Governor, not only will Charlie continue to put teachers first; he will work to keep schools safe,” Hernandez-Mats said. “For Charlie, this is more than party or politics. It’s always about children and teachers.”

The FEA and UTD are members of the Florida arm of the AFL-CIO, the biggest federation of labor unions in the country, comprising more than 12 million active and retired workers.

While the AFL-CIO won’t formally endorse candidates for this year’s elections until its June 23-26 convention in Orlando, Hernandez-Mats told the Miami Herald the FEA and UTD endorsements are “the first step” in securing the AFL-CIO backing for Crist.

“We want to get the full endorsement of the Florida AFL-CIO,” she said. “Teachers are very frustrated. We feel like our current government isn’t listening to us, and it’s time for things to change.”

The endorsements come one week after an 18-year-old former student fatally shot 19 students and two teachers at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, marking the deadliest school shooting in a decade.

Schools throughout the U.S. remain on high alert, and as is the case following nearly all such occurrences, there have been renewed calls for gun control measures nationwide.

As detailed in his “Safer Florida for All” plan, Crist supports banning assault weapons, enhanced background checks, mandatory reporting if a firearm is lost or stolen and crackdowns on ghost guns and gun trafficking.

He supports having armed guards at schools but opposes arming teachers, something several GOP officials support, including DeSantis, who has been largely silent on the Uvalde shooting.

Crist told the Herald that there’s a logical disconnect in wanting to arm teachers while also banning them from giving “woke” lessons and holding discussions about gender identity or sexual preference.

“The notion that Gov. DeSantis wants and is banning books, yet at the same time wants to arm teachers,” Crist said, “shows his lack of any compassion, intellectual level or common sense in dealing with real-life problems.”