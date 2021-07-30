Charlie Crist adds 4 lawmakers to his list of endorsers

Charlie Crist’s bid to return to the Governor’s Mansion Thursday won the endorsements of four female, Black state lawmakers who span the state, from Jacksonville to Miami and west to Tampa, adding to a slew of other Democratic lawmakers’ backing.

Democratic state Representatives Tracie Davis of Jacksonville, Dianne Hart of Tampa, Yvonne Hayes Hinson of Gainesville, Felicia Simone Robinson of Miami Gardens cited the former Republican Governor’s commitment to creating jobs, investing in public education and representing all Floridians in their decisions to endorse.

Crist is facing major competition in the Primary Election on August 23, 2022, from Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried. The winner of that contest will likely face Gov. Ron DeSantis. DeSantis is considered by many to be unbeatable in his likely bid for reelection, given the national stature he’s risen to as he’s bucked the advice of experts on handling the coronavirus pandemic.

Crist said he needs leaders such as these four women on his team. These endorsements come on top of those from 10 other elected Democrats, including Tampa Congresswoman Kathy Castor and North Florida’s Congressman Al Lawson.

“The stakes couldn’t be higher in this election — good jobs are on the line, public schools are on the line, and opportunity for every community is on the line,” Crist said. “That’s why I’m running for Governor — to deliver for the people.”

Hinson said it’s time to turn the page on failed leadership that’s put Floridians at risk.

“The Sunshine State needs compassionate and levelheaded leadership that will move our community forward and not backward,” Hinson said. “I’m ready to work every day to elect Charlie Crist.”

Crist had served as Governor as a Republican from 2007 and 2011. He became a Democrat in 2012 and was elected to Congress, representing St. Petersburg, in 2016.

Hart said that Crist’s compassion means he’ll be working for equality and justice.

“Charlie has the heart and the know-how to build a Florida that works for everyone,” Hart said.

Robinson said she believes Crist will be ready to get to work immediately.

Families across South Florida are looking for an effective leader with the vision and experience to crush this pandemic and jump-start our communities for the better — I know that leader is Charlie Crist,” Robinson said.

The lawmakers called on Floridians to join them.

“From his service to our state as education commissioner to his time in the Governor’s mansion, and now in Congress, Charlie Crist has a long record of standing up for working Floridians. Electing public servants that will empower and reflect the will of the people of Florida is my top priority in 2022, and that’s why I’m supporting Charlie for Governor,” Davis said. “Charlie is who we need to unite our state, build anew, and ensure a Florida for all.”